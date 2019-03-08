NJ Politics Digest: Tom Kean Jr. Mulls Run for Congress

The election is two years away, but Republican State Sen. Tom Kean Jr. is already preparing a possible run for Congress.

On Thursday Kean said he was contemplating a run in the state’s seventh District, where the seat is currently held by freshman Democrat Tom Malinowski, according to a report by the New Jersey Globe website.

The 50-year-old leader of Senate Republicans said he was concerned “about the direction of our Congress” because the House of Representative is now under a Democratic majority, according to the report.

The seventh district was long represented by Republican Leonard Lance, but he was ousted in November’s blue wave that left the state with a single Republican representative.

Kean, the son of popular former Gov. Tom Kean, first won election to the state Assembly in 2001 and moved to the Senate in 2003. He unsuccessfully ran against Sen. Bob Menendez in 2006.

Quote of the Day: “You never really screw around with the rank and file,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, discussing the need to look into hiring at the state Schools Development Authority, where about two dozen staffers were dismissed and replaced with friends, family and business associates of CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco, a political ally of Gov. Phil Murphy.

Republicans Attempt to Target NJ Democrats Elected in Anti-Trump Blue Wave

Following their victories in last fall’s midterm elections, Democrats represent 11 of New Jersey’s 12 congressional districts.

NJ.com Read more

Schools Development Authority Head Made ‘False Statements’ About Restructuring She Led

Embattled CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco made “false statements” about a restructuring she led that is now at the center of an investigation. The scandal has prompted calls for the abolishment of the Schools Development Authority she leads, according to four top executives in a letter obtained by NorthJersey.com and the USA Today Network New Jersey.

The Record Read more

Legal Weed Vote Needs to Happen This Month, Top NJ Democrat Says

It’s crunch time for legal pot in New Jersey. So says the Garden State’s top-ranking state lawmaker.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Victims of Sex Abuse May Soon Have More Time to File Civil Claims

Sexual assault victims and advocates delivered searing testimony Thursday in support of a bill that would give victims more time to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers and the places they worked.

The Record Read more

‘We Will Collapse the Entire Housing Market’: Republicans Call for Halt of Affordable Housing Process

A Republican state lawmaker issued a dire warning about leaving affordable housing decisions in the hands of the courts.

NJ.com Read more

Golden: Seasoned, Smarter Murphy Retakes Top Slot Among NJ Politicians

When Gov. Phil Murphy entered the Assembly chamber this week to deliver his fiscal 2020 spending plan, he was burdened by two scandals involving his administration’s hiring practices and a reputation for political ineptitude.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ State Workers to Receive Raises Under $120M Deal Reached With Gov. Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy has reached a tentative deal with the largest state employee union to offer annual 2-percent raises to its roughly 32,000 workers.

The Record Read more

Rutgers Faculty Union Voting on Whether to Authorize a Strike as Negotiations Lag

A Rutgers University union comprising nearly 5,000 full-time faculty and teaching assistants is moving closer to a strike for the first time in at least 15 years after a year of bargaining has failed to yield a new contract.

The Record Read more

Panelists Rip Condition of Newark Penn Station: ‘City Deserves Better’

Included among an otherwise upbeat opinion of Newark’s real estate prospects for the future was a clear request for what needs an urgent upgrade: Newark Penn Station.

ROI-NJ Read more

Only in Hudson County? Two School Superintendents Are Getting Paid $200K+ to Sit at Home

Hudson County has 10 school superintendents right now and two of them are getting paid six-figure salaries for not working.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Transit Adds Bus Stop at Atlantic City Rail Terminal

NJ Transit will temporarily adjust its substitute bus service to make an additional stop at the Convention Center until the Atlantic City Rail Line is restored in May.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Long Branch Sex Harassment Lawsuit: Read the Explosive Claims Here

A lawsuit filed by six former and current employees of the Long Branch Housing Authority describes sexual harassment they allegedly endured at the hands of a former chief of staff.

Asbury Park Press Read more