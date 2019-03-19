Hotel Pulitzer’s New Rembrandt Experience Is the Latest Reason to Visit Amsterdam

Artsy travelers are often eager to make their way to Amsterdam, with its picture-perfect canals, countless museums and, of course, nightlife. But there’s even more of an incentive to visit the Dutch city this year, and more specifically, to book an artistic stay at the famed Hotel Pulitzer. In honor of the 350th anniversary of Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn’s death, the five-star hotel is offering a new curated experience.

For the rest of 2019, guests booking a stay at the 225-room Hotel Pulitzer have the option of selecting the special Rembrandt package. It starts at $783 for two people, and includes two nights at the hotel as well as a lengthy tour walking tour of the canal district and Jordaan neighborhood, where guests will see one of the artist’s former homes as well as visit his grave site at the Westerkerk.

The package includes tickets to the Rembrandt House Museum—the artist lived and worked there between 1639 and 1656, and it now houses a number of Rembrandt’s drawings, etchings and paintings. Continuing in that vein, there are tickets to the Rijksmuseum, which is honoring the passing of Rembrandt in its own way, with the “Year of Rembrandt” that includes a number of exhibitions and special events.

If you make it to Amsterdam before June 10, you’ll be able to see Rijksmuseum’s “All of the Rembrandts,” an exhibition comprised of the artist’s 22 paintings, 60 drawings and more than 300 prints housed in the museum’s collection.

The Rembrandt experience doesn’t end once partakers head back to the hotel post-museum and walking tour. Indeed, a drink at Pulitzer’s Bar is a must, because the hotel concocted a Rembrandt-inspired cocktail, the rose-infused Belshazzar’s Feast.

Those who want to go all out should upgrade to the Pulitzer’s brightly colored, two-room Art Collector’s Suite. The quirky accommodations feature a gold hand chair, yellow pug figurine and fuchsia seating. Almost every inch of wall space is covered in pieces from the hotel’s art collection, including Hals Brunch by Thierry Bruet; a massive painting inspired by Frans Hals’ famed The Last Summer. It’s a decidedly different aesthetic than anything that conjures ideas of Rembrandt, but everyone needs some variety—and also really good Instagram ops.