Sandra Bullock Is Selling Her Longtime Savannah Beach Retreat for $6.5 Million

After 18 years, Sandra Bullock is ready to call it a day in Savannah. The Oscar-winning actress is listing her longtime private vacation home on Georgia’s Tybee Island for sale, and she’d like $6.5 million for it.

Bullock paid a touch under $1.5 million for the nearly three-acre property back in 2001, but it seems she’s been letting others reside in it for quite some time. She has previously offered the seven-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom estate as a pricey vacation rental for about $1,400 a night.

Alas, Bullock has apparently decided it’s time for a permanent farewell to the oceanfront spot, as first reported by TMZ.

The über-private 3,360-square-foot plantation-style main home is airy and beachy, with a very nautical aesthetic. The double height living room hosts many a boat on its wall, and it flaunts white linen couches and wicker accent furnishings around the fireplace. Perhaps a sailing enthusiast would be smitten with the place—it is being sold furnished, according to the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Ruthie Lynah Whitlow and Rachel Umbreit.

The kitchen, which opens to a dining room, is fitted with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and has wood and marble countertops as well as a breakfast bar with diner-style stools.

The master suite boasts white paneling and a wood-beamed ceiling, and has a connecting sitting/dressing room with a standing vintage-style bathtub on the side.

There’s a home gym as well as various screened verandas, a hammock and a charming porch swing. If that’s not enough room, there’s also a 2,848-square-foot guest house with additional bedrooms, a game room, a living room with a fireplace and an outdoor grill.

Prospectives buyers will also find a basketball court, a pool and a private beach entrance.

Bullock made a few changes to her home portfolio last year, when she sold a Sunset Strip property and rented out one of her apartments at the Sierra Towers in Los Angeles. She still has quite the collection, though. It looks like she’s holding onto her multiple houses in Austin, Texas, as well as her vacation retreat in Jackson Hole. Then there are her primary homes, including a $16.2 million Beverly Hills mansion and a Sullivan Street townhouse in Manhattan. So let’s just say she’s set.