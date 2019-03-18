Spring Preview 2019: Everything You Need to Watch, Hear, See, Read and Experience This Season

Tolstoy once wrote, “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” What he forgot to mention is that it’s also the time of epic blockbusters, undeniable bangers, Broadway (and Off-Broadway) splendor and a borderline lethal amount of bingeable TV, at least if we’re talking about this year.

With the colder months nearly behind us, the only snow we’re excited for is of the Jon variety. Thankfully, Game of Thrones is back—and it promises to deliver a final run that will leave us absolutely shell-shocked. And that’s only the beginning. Exit the house, and you’ll find electrifying art shows and theatrical spectacles sprouting up like daisies. It’s enough to overwhelm and make you wish for those burrowing, blanket-covered days again, but lucky for you, we’re here to help. Behold Observer’s 2019 Spring Arts & Entertainment Preview, a definitive guide to everything you should be watching, reading, listening to, attending, documenting and debating this season.

Sure, there may still be a slight chill in the air, but spring has officially established squatter’s rights on the 2019 calendar, and with it, a barrage of box-office-resuscitating blockbusters (thank you, Captain Marvel!) and quieter indie fare. That makes for an eclectic cinematic buffet that includes highly touted sophomore follow-ups from acclaimed directors and one of the biggest films in movie history. So yeah, there’s a lot going on these next few months. Which is why we’ve put together a handy guide to the most exciting upcoming theatrical releases, any of which could be a refreshing replacement for your usual humdrum Friday happy hour or lonely night on the couch.

Spring is here! And while you may be seized with the desire to set foot outdoors and witness nature blooming in all its resplendence, we regret to inform you that these plans have been canceled now that a wave of new TV shows is upon us. All our favorite competing channels and streaming services have conspired to drop a bounty of programming in the coming months, one so plentiful and buzzed-about that you may find yourself wracked with seasonal decision fatigue. Fear not: We know your time is precious, so we’ve cobbled together this cheat sheet of all the splashy premieres, anticipated returns, final seasons and stoner-y nature docs coming your way. So read at your own risk, and start blocking off your calendar now.

The year in music usually starts with a trickle, but 2019 has already ushered in a deluge of solid new releases (hello, Ariana Grande, Sharon Van Etten and Solange!). The good news? It’s only getting better. This spring’s most anticipated albums run the gamut, with fresh tunes from indie heavy hitters and Top 40 mainstays, not to mention a few surprises along the way. Rock experimentalists Vampire Weekend and The National return with some of their best work to date. Lana Del Rey and Marina (who now seem to be best pals) give pop a jolt. Meanwhile, the future’s in good hands with buzzy records from teen goth wunderkind Billie Eilish and exuberant ingenue Lizzo. So read on, and get ready to hit “Pre-Save” on Spotify.

So we survived winter, with its dreadful polar vortices, flash storms that shut the city down, snowmageddons that fizzled out—and everything in between. Temps are rising and folks are starting to break out their non-woolen couture, which means it’s the perfect time to grab a date and absorb a bit of culture. On that note, we’ve rounded up 11 of the most promising performances in theater, dance and opera to get you out of the house for some mild—and maybe even wild—nights of aesthetic stimulation.

The spring art season is ripe with exhibitions that explore history, technology, LGBTQ rights and popular culture. From an offbeat celebration of Leonard Cohen to the ever-contentious Whitney Biennial, there’s plenty to see, enjoy and debate. Here, the 10 shows we’re most excited about.

Chances are, you’ve already binged on more prestige television these past few months than you’d like to admit. Reading can shake us out of our lazy, chill-induced hibernation and push us into a gentler, more joyous time of year. While autumn clings to its reputation as the season for Big Fiction, spring boasts some of the buzziest, punchiest novels of the year. Also hitting shelves: essays of all flavors and thought-provoking nonfiction. Be sure to bring a tote bag to your local bookstore—there’s no way you’ll be leaving with just a title or two.