Taylor Swift’s Former West Village Townhouse Finally Sold for $11.5 Million

Though Taylor Swift’s true adoration for one specific street in Tribeca cannot possibly be matched, the pop star did at one point have to temporarily vacate her favorite New York nook. Back in 2016, Swift left her Tribeca penthouse (she also owns a second loft in the same building, plus an adjacent townhouse), as she was completing a very pricey renovation.

Swift opted against setting up in a hotel for an extended period of time, à la Justin Bieber, and instead chose to unpack in a 5,500-square-foot West Village townhouse at 23 Cornelia St. Swift was reportedly paying $39,500 a month for the four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom abode, before heading back to Tribeca in early 2017. Shortly after Swift departed, the owner, David Aldea, listed the townhouse for sale, with a hefty $24.5 million price tag attached.

Alas, he had far better luck on the rental market, and it seems that even Swift’s former presence in the property didn’t help him locate a buyer willing to dole out such a significant amount. The 21-foot-wide property lingered on the market, with steadily decreasing asks. It was most recently offered for $14.9 million and finally went into contract in December 2018.

The final sales price, however, is even lower. As first spotted by the New York Post, the home, filled with hardwood floors and double-height ceilings, did sell, but for just $11.5 million. It is, however, still a major amount more than the $5.3 million Aldea paid for the brick facade home in 2005.

A “salon” contains a glass chandelier, candle light fixtures and a gas fireplace, while on the second floor, there’s a living room with a beamed ceiling and leaded glass windows, per the listing shared by Cocoran brokers Deborah Grubman, Laurence Carty and Markus Buchmeier, who declined to comment.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. The dining room features antique bricks from Paris, with Lalique light fixtures and a Murano chandelier.

But most exciting feature of the home is surely the indoor pool on the lower level, surrounded by basalt stone tile; the room has double-height ceilings and a chandelier.

While Swift is now back in Tribeca, we do wonder if she’ll be reevaluating her New York lodgings in the near future. The rumor mill is going wild right now with reports that she and Joe Alwyn are set to announce an engagement soon, so we’ll just have to wait and see.