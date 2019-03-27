Vidanta Resorts Is Testing Out the Waters With Mexico’s First-Ever Luxury Cruise Line

This year, Grupo Vidanta is entering uncharted waters—literally. The Mexico-based luxury resort company has just announced the launch of Vidanta Cruises, whose first ship, Vidanta Elegant, will make its maiden voyage in the fall.

This is Mexico’s first-ever luxury cruise line, and while the specific itineraries and routes haven’t been disclosed yet, the idea is that its lucky passengers will get to enjoy the high-end, lavish Vidanta lifestyle to which they’ve grown accustomed—but this time in the posh confines of a gorgeously designed bespoke ship.

To create the craft, Vidanta stripped down an entire vessel and enlisted the help of SMC Design to custom-rebuild it.

The ship can carry 298 passengers and consists of 149 staterooms and suites, with a 1:1 passenger-crew ratio. Viganta has beefed up the accommodations—the original vessel had only 270 cabins—and some of the suites boast formal dining rooms, spa bathrooms, walk-in closets and balconies. To make things even more exclusive, all guests get a personal concierge assigned to their cabins.

At 153 meters long (that’s about 502 feet, FYI), the ship holds 11 bars and lounges, six public decks and an entertainment venue that will host jazz ensembles and Latin rhythm bands. There’s also a top-deck pool, multiple hot tubs, and a spa and fitness center.

When they’re not burning calories, passengers can load up on them at one of the six dining areas, which will range from open-air restaurants to fancy cocktails bars and offer everything from Mexican and modern Mediterranean. Vidanta recruited two marquee chefs for an ultra-foodie experience: Eric Pansu, who was named the Best Chef in France, as well as pastry chef Pascal Molines, who was named the Best Pastry Chef in France and World Pastry Champion. Consider it Francophile heaven on the high seas.

If you’re a bit loath to the idea of being stuck on a ship, not to worry. Guests of Vidanta Elegant will be able to split their time between the cruise and one of the brand’s Mexico resorts, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta. Set foot on dry land, and you’ll quickly be exposed to a whole new world of pampering.