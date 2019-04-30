Here’s How Much the Stars of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Earned

As it closes out the current iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame is redefining our understanding of exactly what the box office can achieve. But what about the blockbuster’s cast members? We know that some heroes will continue onward in the MCU, while others will wave goodbye to their lucrative Marvel contracts for good. But how fruitful were their deals?

Considering the supersize budget of Avengers: Endgame, we’ve always assumed the main stars were pretty well compensated. But now we have a better idea of just how jaw-dropping some of their salaries were. Let’s take a look.

*Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.*

(All salary numbers courtesy The Hollywood Reporter)

Robert Downey Jr.

RDJ was the foundational building block of the MCU, jump-starting the entire universe and establishing the overarching tone with 2008’s Iron Man. Thanks to his early access, Downey’s camp negotiated a “unique financial arrangement” with studio head Kevin Feige, per THR. For just three days of work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, the actor was reportedly paid $15 million.

The outlet reports he took home a minimum of $75 million for 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, a total that was likely surpassed with Endgame thanks to box-office bonuses that kick in when films reach certain worldwide benchmarks. Avengers: Endgame earned a record-shattering $1.22 billion in its global debut this past weekend and stands a chance at beating out the current box-office champion, Avatar, which pulled in $2.7 billion.

Scarlett Johansson

ScarJo joined the MCU in 2010’s Iron Man 2, and her character, Black Widow, has served as an integral part of the Avengers lineup ever since. After years of hand-wringing, Marvel finally green-lit a solo film for Black Widow, which will be directed by Cate Shortland and arrive in 2020. Given the events of Endgame, it is expected to be a prequel.

Johansson will be earning “a figure in the $20 million range” for both starring in and producing it, per the outlet.

Marvel reportedly set aside roughly $400 million for the screenwriters, directors, producers and principal actors as compensation for the past two Avengers films. Johansson undoubtedly took home a nice slice of that hefty figure.

Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth initially signed a five-picture deal with Marvel in 2010, renegotiating for the final two films in 2017. Before Endgame hit theaters, he confirmed that the movie would mark the end of his current Marvel contract. However, the film left the distinct impression that the star will join the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has expressed interest in returning for a fourth Thor standalone movie. The bottom line: Hemsworth may stick around a bit longer, so we don’t have to discuss a recasting of the role.

For the final two Avengers films, he put himself in the “$15 million-to-$20 million range,” reports THR. So why the heck wouldn’t he continue his run?

Chris Evans

Chris Evans has been the most vocal about his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

While we won’t rule out a return in the distant future—how will Cap not make a comeback for the MCU’s 20th anniversary in 2028?—it’s clear that Evans’ tenure as the star-spangled Avenger has drawn to a close. But he deserves credit for going out on top—to the tune of $15 million to $20 million.