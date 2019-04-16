You Can Now Crash at Claude Monet’s Dreamy Blue House in France for a Très Cheap $226

Travelers looking for a spring or summer stay with an artistic pedigree should highly consider heading to Giverny, France, for their next getaway. Claude Monet purchased The Blue House there in the late 19th century, but now guests can rent the residence through Airbnb for a très raisonable $226 a night.

The painter was particularly taken with the garden surrounding it and thought it would be ideal for growing vegetables because he loved to cook (perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a cue from him). It looks like Monet’s green thumb served him well—today the place is engulfed in 16,000 square feet of lush, leafy beauty.

Subscribe to Observer’s Travel Newsletter

Of course, the house offers its own quaint charms. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom Normandy property, which has electric blue details on its shutters and door, can accommodate up to six guests at a time. It was renovated in 2016 and comes fitted with a mixture of modern and antique accoutrements, including artwork and “high-quality furniture.”

You can rent out the entire home, meaning the ground floor (which includes a kitchen, two living rooms and a bedroom with a bathroom) and the first floor (which includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms). The living rooms contain fireplaces, while the kitchen on the ground floor has blue cabinets, wood countertops, stainless steel appliances and a lengthy wooden dining table. If you’re looking for only one room, you can rent just the ground floor for an adjusted price.

Monet wasn’t the only artist taken with the home—it was reportedly the inspiration behind American impressionist Guy Rose’s 1910 painting The Blue House. And while it’s unclear if he actually resided there (his most famous home in Giverny, where he lived for more than 43 years, is now the Fondation Claude Monet), it might have been his exclusive garden estate. Plus, it’s right in the heart of the village, so if you want to check out other Monet properties, they’re basically a few water-lily hops away.