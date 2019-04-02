From High-Tech Diffusers to Fancy Room Sprays, Here Are Our Favorite Candle Alternatives

As much as we love candles—both giving and receiving them—how many pillars and votives does one really need? Also, what do you buy that paranoid friend who suffers from an intense fear of falling asleep and leaving a fire going all night? Enter the candle alternative. Below, we’ve pulled together our favorite flameless home fragrance items, from gold-accented room sprays and wax ovals to classic reed diffusers and some of the best-smelling incense on the market.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Frédéric Malle Rubber Incense

You don’t even need a lighter for Frédéric Malle’s chic, simple take on incense. Just place these little blocks throughout your home and voilà. $120, Frédéric Malle.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Vitruvi’s porcelain stone diffuser has a light that emits a candle-esque glow and a safety switch that turns it off at a set time. The brand offers a huge selection of essential oils to choose from, such as lavender and rosemary. $119, Vitruvi.

Cire Trudon Cyrnos Room Spray

Cire Trudon was founded in 1643, and its opulent offerings are as much about presentation as scent. This luxe room spray comes in a vessel fit for French royalty, with a gold emblem and an antique-style atomizer. $215, Cire Trudon.

Le Labo Nebulizer

Leave it to Le Labo to combine a diffuser with a lightbulb and nebulizer. This splurge-worthy piece lets you adjust its light and scent intensity with the twist of a knob, allowing the brand’s beloved Santal 26 to waft through your home just the way you like it. $597, Le Labo.

Nest Fragrances Liquidless Diffuser

Nest delivers a new twist with its diffuser, which doesn’t use any liquid. Instead, just put the ScentSticks of your choice in the silver vessel, take a deep breath and never worry about spillage again. $60, Nest Fragrances.

Diptyque Paris Scented Oval

Diptyque offers plenty of candle alternatives, including its wax scented oval, which can be hung anywhere in your home or just placed in a drawer or nightstand. $52, Diptyque Paris.

Saje Wellness Time Ultrasonic Diffuser

A diffuser and clock all in one, this high-tech device is equipped with two tanks and a timer so that you can pre-set it to diffuse two separate blends at your preferred hours. Wake up to an energizing blast of freshness, then call it a day with a soothing scent that will lull you to sleep. $190, Saje.

Byredo Fleur Fantôme Room Spray

Byredo’s latest room spray is Fleur Fantôme, a subtle floral scent with hints of rhubarb, violet, tulip and suede. One spritz from the stylish black bottle is enough to give your home an aromatic makeover. $120, Byredo.

Oribe Côte d’Azur Incense

You might associate Oribe with hair products, but it has also partnered with the Japanese incense makers from Awaji, who’ve been making the stuff since the 1850s. They definitely know what they’re doing with these decadent scented sticks, available in bergamot, jasmine and sandalwood. $65, Net-a-Porter.

Lafco Reed Diffuser

Lafco’s 15-ounce reed diffuser comes in a large, handblown glass vessel with hand-cut reeds, and you can refill it with your scent of choice. It’s bigger and more potent than a lot of other diffusers on the market. $115, Lafco.