Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s $56M Former Beverly Hills Home Is Officially for Sale

By

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s former home is up for grabs. FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

A Beverly Hills home with a serious Hollywood pedigree is officially on the market.

The house, designed by famed architect Wallace Neff, was originally built for Frederick March in 1934, and past owners include philanthropist and heiress Wallis Annenberg. Its most famous former residents, however, are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who bought it for around $13.5 million back in 2001.

Just one of the many, many fireplaces in one of the many, many living areas. Courtesy Hilton & Hyland

Pitt and Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, embarked on a major three-year renovation of the property, which included adding wood floors that were imported from a historic French chateau, per the Wall Street Journal. The former couple sold the property in 2006 to its current owner, Jonathan Brooks. Now the estate is back on the market for a staggering $56 million.

The kitchen is completely custom. Courtesy Hilton & Hyland

The main house is composed of four bedroom suites and a casual 12 bathrooms.

The custom eat-in kitchen features black-and-white marble floors, subway tile backsplash, black cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, as well as marble countertops and shelving. There’s also a marble-encased fireplace.

For your next 20-person dinner party. Courtesy Hilton & Hyland

A sprawling, airy living room on the main level is configured with multiple seating areas and a marble fireplace.

A “bar room” with pitched beamed wooden ceilings contains yet another fireplace; the space converts into a digital projector room, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Susan Smith.

It’s both a bar room and a projection room. Courtesy Hilton & Hyland

The lower level contains another full bar, complete with glass-enclosed wine storage and a sitting room.

The lower level bar is adjacent to yet another living area. Courtesy Hilton & Hyland

Outside, there’s a swimming pool and a full living area with a fireplace, in addition to a newly built tennis court with its very own tennis pavilion.

A low-key tennis court. Courtesy Hilton & Hyland

Aniston and Pitt have since abandoned the property, of course, though it must be hard to compete with it. Aniston made a few moves before scooping up a Bel Air mansion in 2011, which she has since renovated entirely, while Pitt has gone through a few places in the past several years, including properties he shared with his other famous ex Angelina Jolie. At the moment, however, he seems to have retreated to a home he owned in his pre-Aniston years—the actor has reportedly been staying at his longtime Craftsman-style home in Los Feliz.

