Jessica Alba Wants $6.2 Million for Her Remodeled Beverly Hills Home

Jessica Alba has amassed a healthy collection of properties in Beverly Hills over the years, as she seems to have a particular fondness for the pricey enclave. But now the actress-turned-lifestyle entrepreneur is preparing to part with one of her longtime homes in the area that she has owned for more than a decade.

Alba paid a touch over $4 million for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Franklin Canyon residence, reports Variety, and now she and her husband, Cash Warren, are ready to say goodbye. They’re also looking to make quite the profit: The place is on the market for $6.195 million.

The 5,364-square-foot Beverly Hills Post Office home has been extensively remodeled under the Honest Company co-founder’s ownership. The formal living room has distressed hardwood floors, and there’s also a step-down library-office area with built-ins.

Its kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a white-topped center breakfast island and custom cabinetry, and it has French doors that lead to an outside patio with a full outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and al fresco dining situation. For those who prefer their meals indoors, there’s also a formal dining room. The airy, oversize master suite features a tile-framed fireplace, double walk-in closets, a private terrace and a marble-bedecked bathroom with a dual vanity, freestanding soaking tub and rainfall shower.

The Spanish-style space also has a self-contained separate apartment, which appears to be above the garage. It’s composed of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchenette (because sometimes you just want your overnight guests to do their own thing).

Outside, the new owner can enjoy the 0.48-acre property’s lagoon-esque pool, waterfall and multiple entertaining areas, including a cabana-style covered dining area and an outdoor fireplace and bar.

Alba and Warren’s impressive real estate portfolio also includes a 13-acre parcel of undeveloped land right above Beverly Hills, plus a two-bedroom house they’ve listed as a pricey rental in the past. Their main abode, however, is a palatial mansion they scooped up for $9.95 million in early 2017. They bought the almost 9,000-square-foot place from film producer Mike Medavoy.