Jessica Alba Sold Her $6.2 Million Beverly Hills Home in Less Than a Month

By
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba needed just three weeks to sell her longtime Beverly Hills home. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Well, that was fast. Jessica Alba’s Beverly Hills home has been on the market for only three weeks, but that’s all the time it took for her to secure a very eager buyer.

The actress and Honest Company entrepreneur didn’t have to rein in her ambitions for this one; the 5,364-square-foot Spanish-style Los Angeles house sold for the full $6.195 million listing price, which is a significant amount more than the $4.05 million Alba paid for the 0.48-acre property more than a decade ago.

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have since moved onto a $9.95 million mansion elsewhere in Beverly Hills, but they put some serious work into this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home—the couple remodeled the entire place when they owned it.

An arched doorway leads into the abode, while the kitchen contains custom white cabinetry as well as a U-shaped center breakfast island. There’s also a formal dining room and a formal living room with a fireplace, distressed hardwood floors and a step-down library, and plenty of French doors throughout that lead to the outside.

The upstairs master suite has a fireplace, two walk-in closets with built-ins, and a terrace that looks out over the lagoon-shaped pool, waterfall and outdoor fireplace. The marble master bath is equipped with double vanities, a soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower.

The home seems ideal for anyone who likes hosting. It has two guest suites as well as a full guest apartment composed of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchenette. Oh, and there’s also an outdoor kitchen with its very own pizza oven. Just imagine the parties.

