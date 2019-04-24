Jessica Alba Sold Her $6.2 Million Beverly Hills Home in Less Than a Month

Well, that was fast. Jessica Alba’s Beverly Hills home has been on the market for only three weeks, but that’s all the time it took for her to secure a very eager buyer.

The actress and Honest Company entrepreneur didn’t have to rein in her ambitions for this one; the 5,364-square-foot Spanish-style Los Angeles house sold for the full $6.195 million listing price, which is a significant amount more than the $4.05 million Alba paid for the 0.48-acre property more than a decade ago.

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have since moved onto a $9.95 million mansion elsewhere in Beverly Hills, but they put some serious work into this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home—the couple remodeled the entire place when they owned it.

An arched doorway leads into the abode, while the kitchen contains custom white cabinetry as well as a U-shaped center breakfast island. There’s also a formal dining room and a formal living room with a fireplace, distressed hardwood floors and a step-down library, and plenty of French doors throughout that lead to the outside.

The upstairs master suite has a fireplace, two walk-in closets with built-ins, and a terrace that looks out over the lagoon-shaped pool, waterfall and outdoor fireplace. The marble master bath is equipped with double vanities, a soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower.

The home seems ideal for anyone who likes hosting. It has two guest suites as well as a full guest apartment composed of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchenette. Oh, and there’s also an outdoor kitchen with its very own pizza oven. Just imagine the parties.