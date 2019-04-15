Jodie Foster Just Snagged $14.9 Million for Her Beverly Hills Mansion

It’s been less than two months since Jodie Foster listed her Beverly Hills estate for sale, but that’s all it took for her to find a buyer.

Potential owners apparently weren’t scared off by the hefty $15.9 million price tag the Oscar winner slapped on the 7,500-square-foot mansion, though the final sales price is a sizable $1 million less than that, reports Variety.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Still, $14.9 million is a pretty impressive profit. And Foster hadn’t even owned the home all that long—she paid $11.75 million for the secluded Coldwater Canyon residence in 2012.

Guests access the 0.65-acre property through a private gate, which leads to a garden walkway and into the two-story formal entry of the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode. The kitchen features gray cabinetry with marble countertops and a picnic-style dining table topped with even more marble.

The fancy living room contains a large white fireplace with intricate moldings and floor-to-ceiling doors that lead to the backyard. There’s also a media room and a formal dining room in addition to an alfresco eating spot.

The master suite has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a fireplace and another deck, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland through Christie’s International Realty.

The place isn’t on a particularly large parcel, but outside there’s a pool, spa and decked lounging and entertaining space, complete with a towering fireplace. There’s also a very green lawn with shrubbery and plenty of trees to ensure the pad stays ultra private.

And while they haven’t made any moves just yet, keep an eye out for Foster and her wife, Alexandra Hedison, and their upcoming real estate transactions. The couple used this Beverly Hills house as their primary residence, so we’re thinking they’ll make a big purchase soon.