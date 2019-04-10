Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Retro-Style L.A. Estate Is Up for Grabs

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is selling his los angeles home

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is moving on from Franklin Hills. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is ready to move on from Franklin Hills. After four years of ownership, the actor is listing his 3,771-square-foot Hollywood Regency–style Los Angeles home for sale.

He paid $3.25 million for the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house in 2015, reports Variety, which was quite a bit more than the $3 million it was on the market for, so perhaps a bidding war of sorts broke out. No matter—it is now up for grabs with a $3.85 million price tag attached.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt home

One of two fireplaces in the great room. Courtesy Compass

The place was originally designed by Arthur Hayes in 1940 and extensively remodeled in 1949. It’s not clear if Gordon-Levitt made any major changes to it, though a few updates would be welcome. The listing notes that there’s a “vintage” entertainer’s kitchen and breakfast room, and while it’s definitely spacious and has lots of charm with all of its wooden cabinetry, a few of the appliances look like they could use some refreshing. But maybe they’re just part of the pad’s retro vibe.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt home

One of the four bedrooms. Courtesy Compass

The U-shaped structure is centered around a courtyard with lots of trees and flowers, so there’s plenty of light and life. The great room features vaulted ceilings and two brick-framed fireplaces, as well as a wet bar and built-in bookshelves. There’s a formal dining room in addition to an office, a formal living room and a sun room, per the listing held by Compass broker Courtney Smith.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt home

There’s also a formal dining room by the kitchen. Courtesy Compass

Outside, the 0.36-acre property boasts a pool and a pavilion with a lounge as well as dual changing rooms (the home could probably fit in quite well in Palm Springs).

Joseph Gordon-Levitt home

A peek at the cabana in the back. Courtesy Compass

While it’s not clear if Gordon-Levitt is planning to add any new homes to his L.A. real estate portfolio, it seems he still owns his longtime Silver Lake abode, which he purchased in 2008 for $1.14 million.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Retro-Style L.A. Estate Is Up for Grabs
