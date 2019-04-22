Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Really Moving to Africa?

If you thought Frogmore Cottage was a big move for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you’d better prepare yourself for their next relocation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child any day now, are debating taking a major trip in the future, and it will be a significantly longer commute from London.

Prince Harry and Meghan are considering a six-month visit to Africa, said royal reporter Rebecca English in the Daily Mail. The Sunday Times first reported that the Sussexes were thinking about a two- to three-year stay there, but English claims it’s more of a sabbatical and a “likely scenario” that could occur sometime in the next few years.

Buckingham Palace did not deny that the couple might head to Africa at some point, instead releasing a statement. “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage,” tweeted royal correspondent Richard Palmer. “No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”

The plan is very much still in the brainstorming stage, but apparently Prince Harry has wanted to embark on a foreign sabbatical for some time now.

The news has inevitably added fuel to the rumors of tension between Prince William and Kate Middleton and the Sussexes, though it would be quite a stretch to say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the reason Prince Harry and Meghan would run off to another continent.

It’s not clear where in Africa the Sussexes would move, though we assume it would be one of the Commonwealth countries. Prince Harry and Megan are particularly fond of Botswana, as it’s where they went on one of their first trips before announcing their engagement. Prince Harry, who has called Botswana his “second home,” even sourced a diamond for Meghan’s engagement ring from the country.

This potential sojourn is still a long way off—the couple likely wouldn’t relocate until at least a year after their baby is born—but perhaps the Sussexes are giving the rest of the world a few clues with their new Instagram account: SussexRoyal has already shared a few snaps from Botswana, including a previously unseen photo of Prince Harry and Meghan on their first trip there.