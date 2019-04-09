Melinda Gates Has a New Book Coming Out. Bill Gates Says It ‘Will Break Your Heart.’

Billionaire bookworm Bill Gates‘ latest favorite book is written by his wife, Melinda Gates. And he would rate it as “a terrific read… even if I weren’t married to the author,” the philanthropist wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Melinda Gates’ new book, The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, is a collection of essays and stories about the inspiring people Melinda has met during her work and travels around the world, along with lessons from those experiences.

In one chapter, Melinda recalled her final conversation with international health expert and famed TED speaker Hans Rosling (one of Bill Gates’ favorite authors) in 2016 about their thoughts on philanthropy and Rosling’s first-hand experience of providing medical assistance to impoverished regions in Africa.

“I should let you know that Hans Rosling was less taken with me than I was with him, at least at the start,” Melinda wrote about the rocky start of their friendship. “In 2007, before we knew each other, he came to an event where I was going to speak. He was skeptical, he later told me. He was thinking, American billionaires giving away money will mess everything up!”

A great share of the people featured in the book are women, from Melinda’s mother to her old colleagues at Microsoft and various professionals she works with through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“She shares insights about our marriage, the path we took to become equals in our work, and how she has helped me grow as a father and husband,” Bill Gates wrote in Tuesday’s blog post. “In an especially memorable passage about how she handles seeing people in desperate circumstances, she writes: ‘All of us have to let our hearts break; it’s the price of being present to someone who is suffering.’ Your heart will break more than once when you read this book. But more often, you will be enlightened and inspired.”

The book is set to release on April 23. You can now download a free excerpt from Bill Gates’ personal blog. (You will have to sign up, but Gates promises that your information will not be shared with outside parties.)

The Moment of Lift is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.