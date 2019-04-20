A Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the Stylish Mom Who Has Everything

Assouline's Barbie: 60 Years of Inspiration
This new tome in honor of the iconic doll's anniversary is the perfect addition to Mom's coffee table. $175, Assouline.
Mark Cross Grace Small Box
The signature Mark Cross leather bag was originally created for Grace Kelly for Rear Window, so it's perfect for any princess (or mother of one). $2,395, Mark Cross.
Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Black
This protective anti-aging cream uses extract from the rare black orchid, which flowers for just three weeks a year, and comes in a new porcelain and black enamel case made with 24-karat gold. $1,340, Guerlain.
Olivia Von Halle Silk Robe
Inspired by Coco Chanel. $486, The Outnet.
Rimowa X Bang & Olufsen Headphones
These limited-edition leather and aluminum wireless headphones have active noise cancellation (for when mom needs a break) and a touch interface. We'd expect nothing less from two of the most reliable masters of chic. $900, Rimowa.
Emilio Pucci x Hotel Savoy Scarf
Pucci's exclusive scarf collab with the Hotel Savoy is almost as good as a trip to Italy. $332, Rocco Forte.
Dom Pérignon Rosé 2005
Toast mom on May 12 with a glass of this special vintage bubbly. $315, Clos 19.
Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Hair Mist
The best lady you know deserves the finest of scents, even for her hair. $215, Frédéric Malle.
YSL Volupté Plump-in-Color
YSL's latest is both a lipstick and a balm, with plumping and moisturizing elements—oh, and you can have it engraved. $39, YSL Beauty.
Equipment Avery Pajamas
Give Mom a good night's rest with these 100 percent silk pajamas, which come with a matching silk pouch for when she travels. $418, Equipment.
Missoni Head Band
Head bands aren't just for '90s rom-coms anymore. $275, Missoni.
Chanel Sublimage L'Essence Lumiére
A fresh take on Chanel's beloved illuminating serum is always a good idea—this version has Anthyllis in it. $450, Chanel.
Louis Vuitton Flaconnier Fragrance Case
Mom can travel in style with this poppin' fragrance case. $7,650, Louis Vuitton.
Sézane Georges Trousers
Because green is the fiercest color. $125, Sézane.
MiaDonna Love You Necklace
This 14-karat gold necklace is made with ethical, conflict-free recycled diamonds. $480, MiaDonna.
APL TechLoom Phantom Rose Gold
Yes, every wellness-loving mom has APLs, but these new rose gold ones are for the win. $185, APL.
Aerin Calinda Round Vase
Every mom needs a pretty vase for all those spring blooms. This breezy blue vessel, complete with 18-karat gold trim, is a step above. $295, Aerin.
Tom Ford Lavender Extreme
Ford's latest private collection scent offers a spin on spring florals that feels downright groundbreaking—it's a mix of multiple types of lavender, with citrus and amber notes. $320, Tom Ford.
Diptyque Paris x Pierre Frey Duo Candles
The limited-edition collaboration lets you choose two candles that come in some very cute packaging. $130, Diptyque Paris.
Naadam Ribbed Ultra Thin Top
A light cashmere top perfect for that occasional chilly summer evening. $80, Naadam.
Staud Gina Mule
A simple but bold croc-embossed mule is comfy and on-trend. $250, Staud.
Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual Duo
Because your mom is a true goddess who deserves a little at-home spa session. $46, Charlotte Tilbury.
Paravel Stowaway
Is Mom worried about closet space? This stylish travel accessory collapses flat for added storage. $325, Paravel.
Mother’s Day is nearly upon us, but you still have time to buy the perfect present for the most important woman in your life. Yes, a sentimental card and flowers will do the trick for a lot of moms, but what about the effortlessly fabulous diva matriarchs who get what they want when they want it because, you know, they’ve earned it? Here, we’ve pulled together a stylish, sophisticated collection of decadent gifts for that incomparable lady. Whether it’s an arty Louis Vuitton fragrance case, an ethical diamond necklace, some pretty pink bubbly or a lush silk robe that pays tribute to Coco Chanel, these lovely treats will guarantee that both you and Mom win on May 12.