A Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the Stylish Mom Who Has Everything

Assouline's Barbie: 60 Years of Inspiration

This new tome in honor of the iconic doll's anniversary is the perfect addition to Mom's coffee table. $175, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline

Mark Cross Grace Small Box

The signature Mark Cross leather bag was originally created for Grace Kelly for Rear Window, so it's perfect for any princess (or mother of one). $2,395, Mark Cross.

Courtesy Mark Cross

Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Black

This protective anti-aging cream uses extract from the rare black orchid, which flowers for just three weeks a year, and comes in a new porcelain and black enamel case made with 24-karat gold. $1,340, Guerlain.

Courtesy Guerlain

Olivia Von Halle Silk Robe

Inspired by Coco Chanel. $486, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Outnet
Rimowa X Bang & Olufsen Headphones

These limited-edition leather and aluminum wireless headphones have active noise cancellation (for when mom needs a break) and a touch interface. We'd expect nothing less from two of the most reliable masters of chic. $900, Rimowa.

Courtesy Rimowa/Bang and Olufsen

Emilio Pucci x Hotel Savoy Scarf

Pucci's exclusive scarf collab with the Hotel Savoy is almost as good as a trip to Italy. $332, Rocco Forte.

Courtesy Rocco Forte Hotels

Dom Pérignon Rosé 2005

Toast mom on May 12 with a glass of this special vintage bubbly. $315, Clos 19.

Courtesy Moet Hennessy
Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Hair Mist

The best lady you know deserves the finest of scents, even for her hair. $215, Frédéric Malle.

Courtesy Frederic Malle

YSL Volupté Plump-in-Color

YSL's latest is both a lipstick and a balm, with plumping and moisturizing elements—oh, and you can have it engraved. $39, YSL Beauty.

Courtesy YSL Beauty

Equipment Avery Pajamas

Give Mom a good night's rest with these 100 percent silk pajamas, which come with a matching silk pouch for when she travels. $418, Equipment.

Courtesy Equipment
Missoni Head Band

Head bands aren't just for '90s rom-coms anymore. $275, Missoni.

Courtesy Missoni

Chanel Sublimage L'Essence Lumiére

A fresh take on Chanel's beloved illuminating serum is always a good idea—this version has Anthyllis in it. $450, Chanel.

Courtesy Chanel

Louis Vuitton Flaconnier Fragrance Case

Mom can travel in style with this poppin' fragrance case. $7,650, Louis Vuitton.

Courtesy Louis Vuitton
Sézane Georges Trousers

Because green is the fiercest color. $125, Sézane.

Courtesy Sezane

MiaDonna Love You Necklace

This 14-karat gold necklace is made with ethical, conflict-free recycled diamonds. $480, MiaDonna.

Courtesy MiaDonna

APL TechLoom Phantom Rose Gold

Yes, every wellness-loving mom has APLs, but these new rose gold ones are for the win. $185, APL.

Courtesy APL
Aerin Calinda Round Vase

Every mom needs a pretty vase for all those spring blooms. This breezy blue vessel, complete with 18-karat gold trim, is a step above. $295, Aerin.

Courtesy Aerin

Tom Ford Lavender Extreme

Ford's latest private collection scent offers a spin on spring florals that feels downright groundbreaking—it's a mix of multiple types of lavender, with citrus and amber notes. $320, Tom Ford.

Courtesy Tom Ford

Diptyque Paris x Pierre Frey Duo Candles

The limited-edition collaboration lets you choose two candles that come in some very cute packaging. $130, Diptyque Paris.

Courtesy Diptyque Paris
Naadam Ribbed Ultra Thin Top

A light cashmere top perfect for that occasional chilly summer evening. $80, Naadam.

Courtesy Naadam

Staud Gina Mule

A simple but bold croc-embossed mule is comfy and on-trend. $250, Staud.

Courtesy Staud

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual Duo

Because your mom is a true goddess who deserves a little at-home spa session. $46, Charlotte Tilbury.

Courtesy Charlotte Tilbury
Paravel Stowaway

Is Mom worried about closet space? This stylish travel accessory collapses flat for added storage. $325, Paravel.

Courtesy Paravel
Mother’s Day is nearly upon us, but you still have time to buy the perfect present for the most important woman in your life. Yes, a sentimental card and flowers will do the trick for a lot of moms, but what about the effortlessly fabulous diva matriarchs who get what they want when they want it because, you know, they’ve earned it? Here, we’ve pulled together a stylish, sophisticated collection of decadent gifts for that incomparable lady. Whether it’s an arty Louis Vuitton fragrance case, an ethical diamond necklace, some pretty pink bubbly or a lush silk robe that pays tribute to Coco Chanel, these lovely treats will guarantee that both you and Mom win on May 12.

