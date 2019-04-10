Netflix Just Annoyingly Eliminated AirPlay Support on Apple TV

Looking to mirror Russian Doll from your phone onto your Apple TV? Well, you’re out of luck.

Netflix has decided to axe the AirPlay streaming capability from its mobile app, no longer allowing users to beam content onto their Apple TVs. The move came just weeks after Apple announced its grand plans to enter the entertainment streaming war with big players Netflix and Amazon. Netflix was infamously left off of Apple’s new toggle-like channel lineup, a sign that the two companies’ software and hardware will no longer be integrating seamlessly.

Subscribe to Observer’s Business Newsletter

In short, the only way to stream Netflix on Apple TV now is by using their official iOS app. The feature-drop singles out Apple-favoring customers. Chromecast, Google’s version of the video beaming feature, still continues to work on the Netflix app.

After being called out on the petty decision to take away mirroring from its Apple TV-using customers, Netflix explained the decision has to do with the “technical limitation” it anticipates with the upcoming AirPlay 2 release.

“We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn’t a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn’t) or certify these experiences,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge. “Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices.”

Ultimately, even if Netflix’s backend truly can’t tell “what type of TV” viewers are streaming their app on, the excuse doesn’t quite add up given the resources Netflix has to fix quality control issues when needed, as some have pointed out. And let’s face it: The streaming giant can stand to invest in an upgrade of its technology to support AirPlay 2 if they’re worried about picture quality. However, they’re deciding not to, and their customers are the ones left inconvenienced.

Whether the company chose to punish Apple TV (and eventually TV+) customers is unclear. However, the move to kill AirPlay altogether does reflect an unwillingness to improve on a long-standing feature beloved by many of its customers.