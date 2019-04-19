NJ Politics Digest: Christie Makes Appearance in the Mueller Report

Former Gov. Chris Christie has been a friend and political ally of President Donald Trump for a while, and it should therefore come as no surprise that he makes an appearance in the report prepared by special counsel Robert Mueller and his team.

As The Record reports, the heavily redacted report, which was made public Thursday, included details about how Trump asked Christie, a former federal prosecutor, to place a call on his behalf to then-FBI Director James Comey, who had just begun an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Mueller report indicates that Christie thought Trump’s request was “nonsensical” and never called Comey.

Trump’s request came shortly after Trump had fired Michael Flynn from his post as national security adviser—a move Trump thought meant “the Russia thing” was “over.” But Christie knew better, telling Trump that the “Russia thing is far from over.”

The report also indicates that at one point, Trump asked Christie for advice on whether or not he should fire Mueller, something Christie advised against. The former governor told Trump he’d lose support among Republican in Congress if he dismissed the special counsel.

Quote of the Day: “The eligibility team, quite frankly, determined that the units are financially viable as they stand now in current market conditions and that they were not in need of the subsidy,” — Thomas Walker, director of the BPU’s Office of State Energy Services, recommending against granting a ratepayer-funded $300 million annual subsidy to PSEG for its nuclear power plants—a recommendation members of the BPU decided to ignore.

Moran: On Nuke Rescue, PSEG Stands to Make a Killing at Our Expense

If New Jersey is serious about fighting climate change, it cannot allow PSEG to shut down its three nuclear power plants in Salem County, which provide more than one-third of our electricity without emitting a speck of carbon. Wind and solar power won’t be able to fill that gap for decades, and the crisis is upon us.

BPU Approves $300M Nuclear Subsidy, Despite Staff Finding No Need for It

The state Board of Public Utilities on Thursday voted in favor of charging utility customers an estimated $300 million to subsidize three South Jersey nuclear plants controlled by Public Service Enterprise Group, despite the agency’s own staff finding that the facilities “were not in need of the subsidy.”

Booker and Harris Miss Most Votes of Senators Running in 2020

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have each missed more than one-fifth of the Senate’s votes so far this year as they campaign for president, according to an Associated Press analysis of congressional data.

With Kean’s Declaration, NJ’s 2020 Congressional Races Are Off and Running

New Jersey’s 2020 congressional battles have officially begun, with the announcement from state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. that he’s running for the 7th District seat the Republicans lost last November in the state’s blue wave.

Pressure Builds on Ocean County GOP Leader to Resign

After more than 20 years, George R. Gilmore’s reign as kingmaker and Republican political boss in New Jersey’s reddest of counties may be coming to an end following his conviction Wednesday on three federal tax charges.

Grewal Will Seek Gilmore’s Removal From Board of Elections

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal will seek a court order to remove George Gilmore from the Ocean County Board of Elections following his conviction on three felony counts yesterday.

Immigration Advocates Grill Bergen County Officials on ICE Contract

Immigration advocates grilled the Bergen County freeholder board Wednesday night about the millions of dollars the county takes in every year by housing federal immigration detainees at its Hackensack jail.

NJ Sports Official Allegedly Groped and Made Inappropriate Comments to Female Student

Joe Piro, the prominent Nutley High School athletic director who caused an uproar last month by calling Adolf Hitler a “good leader” was accused two years earlier of making another inappropriate statement, NJ Advance Media has learned. The lawsuit that also claimed he touched her in an “intimate spot” under the guise of showing her a basketball move.

Trump’s Job Approval Rating Dips and His Unpopular Tax Law Is a Reason Why

President Donald Trump’s tax law received support from just over one-third of Americans as his job approval rating dropped to 40 percent in the latest Monmouth University Poll.

Paterson Councilman Luis Velez Arrested During Council Meeting

Councilman Luis Velez was arrested at City Hall during a public meeting Tuesday night for allegedly violating a restraining order in a domestic dispute with his estranged wife, officials said.

Trial Date Set for AC Mayor Gilliam, Club Manager Who Lent Him Money

The civil lawsuit a casino nightclub manager brought against Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. will be heard in court next month.

