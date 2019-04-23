NJ Politics Digest: Does Cory Booker Need to Get Angry?

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker launched his presidential bid with the promise that he was a leader who could bring Americans together in the wake of a polarizing and harmful Donald Trump presidency.

But, as Politico points out, Booker is finding that his message of love isn’t gaining traction among Democratic voters who are angry with the president for his fear-mongering and inflammatory rhetoric. The Democratic voters are seeking more decisive change and a harsher denunciation of the Republican party as a whole, who they see as enabling the president in order to further their agenda.

Booker is seeking to reboot his campaign as it lags in the polls and in fundraising behind such candidates as former Vice President Joe Biden (who has not even officially entered the race yet) and Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. Booker is also lagging behind former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who rose to the national stage last year for his impressive challenge of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and the charismatic mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, according to Politico.

Booker is hoping his two-week “Justice For All” national tour will help him make up for lost ground. During the tour, Booker is focusing on economic policy proposals and social justice messaging, Politico reports. That includes expanding the earned-income tax credit and expanding voting rights.

The report, however, notes that the primary is still very much in its early stages (the Iowa caucus is in early February of next year), and that while Booker might be finding it hard to stand out in the crowded Democratic field as of yet, his message of unity is something that many Americans claim to want. A poll in Iowa showed that 50 percent of respondents said that it was “absolutely critical” that a 2020 candidate be someone who can heal the many divides in this country.

Quote of the Day: “People, when they heard there was a tax, cancelled their reservations, either saying they’re not going to go on vacation or they’re going to look for different areas outside of New Jersey,” —Denise Payne, who rents a home in Beach Haven, on customers reacting to the new state tax on short-term rentals.

Opinion: It Will Be Devastating for NJ If the Supreme Court Allows Trump to Weaponize the Census

Since 1790, the federal government has been required to conduct a census every 10 years. But its integrity is in greater peril than ever before. In a nakedly political attack, the Trump administration has moved to add a last-minute question on citizenship status to the Census.

NJ.com Read more

No, Mr. President, the Northeast Is Not Too Full, and Could Use More Immigrants

While President Donald Trump has argued that the country is too “full” to accept any more immigrants, experts contend that the Northeast would become a ghost town without immigrant growth.

The Record Read more

Who Will Pay to Upgrade NJ’s Voting Technology?

Counties are preparing to adopt the latest in election technology—but progress could depend on whether or not the state will pay for the upgrade.

NJ101.5 Read more

Tax Incentives Likely the Next Big Battle in Trenton

Forget Trenton’s annual budget battle and the flailing effort to legalize marijuana. New Jersey’s next big policy fight is likely to be all about tax subsidies.

Politico Read more

Barrier to the Beach: The ‘Airbnb Tax’ Clouds Outlook for the Summer Season

By this point in the spring season, most property owners renting out summer homes on the 130-mile Jersey Shore are completely booked with tourists. But many have run into trouble, thanks in part to a quirk in the transient accommodation, or “Airbnb” tax, signed into law as part of the 2019 budget.

NJBiz Read more

Stricter Penalties Sought for Distribution of Fentanyl

In 2017, 172 people in Monmouth County lost their lives to a drug overdose. One year later, that casualty count was easily surpassed—overdoses took 215 lives in the county.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Clergy Sexual Abuse Victims Say Church Compensation Program Isn’t Enough

On Feb. 11, New Jersey’s five Catholic dioceses announced the creation of the victim compensation program to pay eligible victims of clergy child sexual abuse.

The Record Read more

Experts Warn Expanding Casinos Beyond Atlantic City Is a Stupid Bet

Internet gambling and sports betting have both been a big success in the Garden State, but don’t expect casinos to expand outside of Atlantic City anytime soon.

NJ101.5 Read more

Gilmore Likely to Resign as County Chairman

Ocean County Republican chairman George Gilmore is expected to resign his post on Tuesday, setting up a contested special election to replace him.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Some NJ Districts Have Piled Up Huge Debt Building Schools, Others Are Debt Free

New Jersey provides several ways to help school districts fund construction projects, but that hasn’t stopped some districts from amassing huge amounts of debt as they construct state-of-the-art facilities, sometimes for relatively small numbers of students.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ Close to Getting Offshore Wind Farm

Natural gas heats more than 70% of New Jersey homes but efforts are being ramped up to convert the Garden State to a clean energy infrastructure that will put a heavy emphasis on wind power.

NJ101.5 Read more

Commuter Gondola Plan Gets Off Ground, but Bayonne Says It’s Being Left Out of the Loop

Staten Island officials are serious about building a gondola between the New York borough and Bayonne, and they are bringing their New Jersey neighbor along for the ride.

NJ.com Read more

Jersey Shore Town Illegally Hiked Beachfront Parking Fees to Pay for Post-Sandy Repairs

An appellate panel ruled Monday that Belmar officials had violated an ancient legal principal and current state law on public beach access when the borough doubled beachfront parking fees and used beach funds to pay for non-beach expenses.

NJ.com Read more

Editorial: It’s Use It or Lose It Time for Improved Atlantic City Train

NJ Transit, regardless of how belatedly, has done its job. Now, the rail-riding public needs to do theirs, by patronizing the soon-to-return Atlantic City Rail Line.

South Jersey Times Read more