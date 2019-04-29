NJ Politics Digest: If You Want to Smoke on the Beach, Head South

The state’s ban on smoking on beaches took effect in January. But if you still want to grab a smoke on the sand, you can head to Wildwood Crest, the only town so far to take advantage of a provision in the law that allows towns to designate a portion of their beaches as smoking areas.

As the Inquirer reports, the state law that bans smoking and vaping on state beaches and in parks allows towns to set aside 15 percent of their beach areas for smoking.

Wildwood Crest has designated 21 areas between street ends (half the number found in the town) as a place where smokers can go, according to the report.

It’s likely other towns will soon join the Crest in finding a place where smokers can light up lawfully. As the Inquirer points out, officials in many towns along the coast don’t relish the idea of ticketing vacationers. At least one police official has asked people not to call 911 to report tobacco smoke wafting their way on the sea breeze. Others point out that smokers can climb onto their boardwalks to avoid the offense of smoking on sand.

The new law also raises questions of who is responsible for enforcement—should lifeguards take time out from guarding beaches to confront smokers? Should beach-badge checkers also be casing the beach for folks surreptitiously lighting up? Should part-time summer police officers be called in to deal with illegal use of tobacco?

Officials and environmentalists are confident that self-policing will help cut down most problems, Inquirer reports.

Quote of the Day: “Impeachment is a tool in Congress’s constitutional oversight toolbox, but it is not our only tool,” — U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr.

Here’s Where Your Congressman Stands on Impeaching Trump

There’s no rush to impeachment among Democrats in New Jersey’s congressional delegation, though a majority are in agreement that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should testify as soon as possible.

Union Leaders Blast Sweeney’s Path to Progress Cost Containment Reforms

Top officials from the largest union for state workers took aim yesterday at a series of fiscal-policy proposals that Senate President Steve Sweeney has been pitching in town-hall events throughout the state, arguing they won’t effectively address New Jersey’s biggest budget challenges.

NJ Transit Names First-Ever Customer Advocate, Chief Customer Experience Officer

NJ Transit announced Thursday it named Stewart Mader to the newly-created role of customer advocate and chief customer experience officer.

Cuomo Doesn’t Deny Deal With Murphy, but Expects ‘Some Double Tolling’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday did not deny cutting a deal with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about congestion pricing, dodging questions about the arrangement during a radio interview.

Murphy Appoints Former Goldman Sachs Banker to Chair EDA Amid Tax Incentive Turmoil

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday appointed a former partner at Goldman Sachs to take over as chairman of the board at the troubled New Jersey Economic Development Authority, which has come under fire for poor oversight of billions of dollars in tax incentives for businesses.

More Security in NJ as Elected Officials React to San Diego Synagogue Shooting and Call for Gun Control

In the wake of another mass shooting fueled by anti-Semitism, police in New Jersey are stepping up security at places of worship, while elected officials reacted to the news of the San Diego, California shooting.

Sources: Feds Probing Claims in Whistleblower Lawsuit Against Carpenters Union

Federal authorities are investigating allegations of “self-dealing and corruption” that rocked a New Jersey-based subsidiary of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and ultimately resulted in a whistleblower lawsuit from a top union official who said he was fired for raising the issues, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told Politico.

Bridget Anne Kelly Says She Was Scapegoated by Chris Christie in Bridgegate

Hanging on a wall at the Ramsey home where Bridget Anne Kelly has lived in virtual exile as she appeals her 2016 federal conviction in the Bridgegate scandal is a poster that says a lot about her life.

Elizabeth Police Director Used ‘N Word,’ Derogatory Slurs; County Takes Over Internal Affairs

A two-month internal affairs investigation into the conduct of the city’s police director concluded that he used racist and misogynistic slurs to describe his staff over the course of many years, prompting the state to step in, according to Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

