NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Opposes Eliminating SDA

The state Schools Development Agency is without a leader after its head, Lizette Delgado-Polanco, resigned amid allegations that she turned the agency into a “patronage pit” by awarding high-paying jobs to family members and friends who lacked the necessary qualifications.

And while state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and other Democratic leaders are considering eliminating the SDA and folding its operations into the state Economic Development Authority, Gov. Phil Murphy is balking, according to a report by NJBiz.

On Monday, Murphy said he was “not a supporter of the idea,” according to the report. The governor said the state agency, which has run out of money, has a “unique” and “vitally important mission,” NJBiz reported.

Delgado-Polanco, a former union official who was also vice chair of the state Democratic Committee, was a key Murphy ally. Even as reports pointed out how she allegedly fired experienced longtime staff and replaced them with those close to her, Murphy did not call for her resignation. Al Alvarez, who was the Murphy campaign’s head of Hispanic and Muslim outreach, also had a post at the SDA until he resigned amid allegations that he sexually assaulted a volunteer on the Murphy campaign. Alvarez, who said the encounter was consensual and was never criminally charged, told a legislative committee he did not know who hired him for the lucrative state job.

The SDA is charged with financing construction of school facilities in 31 of the state’s neediest school districts, according to the NJBiz report. Murphy named SDA veteran Manuel Da Silva acting head of the agency following Delgado-Polanco’s resignation.

Quote of the Day: “A lot of the items in your statement are not cheap. How much is this going to cost us?” — Sen. Bob Smith, questioning the cost of the mandates proposed for Gov. Phil Murphy’s clean energy program.

South Jersey Republican Assemblymen Fight Over Loyalty to Trump

A Republican state assemblyman from South Jersey who went full MAGA after he lost party support amid suspicion he flirted with becoming a Democrat has challenged his primary opponent to sign a pro-Trump pledge.

Politico Read more

Cory Booker’s Florida Campaign Event Interrupted by Van Crash

A presidential campaign event for Sen. Cory Booker in Miami Gardens, Fla., was cut short on Sunday when a van crashed into the building where the event was being held.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Women’s Health Care Funding Survives for Now, but NJ Advocates Still Wary

Advocates for women’s health care across the country welcomed a federal judge’s decision last week to block a controversial funding reform proposal by the Trump administration; the advocates said it would severely compromise operations at clinics that provide abortions and other family health services, and harm patient care.

NJSpotlight Read more

For NJ Drug Suspects, This Could Be a Last Chance at Recovery

A program designed to combat New Jersey’s ongoing opioid abuse epidemic is being expanded.

Operation Helping Hand calls for peer recovery specialists working with community health care groups to be dispatched to police departments after lower-level drug suspects are arrested and booked, to speak with the individuals and urge them to get into treatment.

NJ101.5 Read more

Do Not Destroy Records, or Delete Emails. EDA Put on Notice a Lawsuit May Be Coming Over Billions in State Grants.

In an unusual move that anticipates a possible lawsuit, attorneys for more than a dozen progressive and advocacy groups across New Jersey warned state’s beleaguered Economic Development Authority not to destroy any records related to its awarding of billions in tax credits and grants—including emails, texts and other documents.

NJ.com Read more

Gateway Tunnel Project So Vital to New Jersey Will Get a Boost With Delegation’s Visit on Thursday

The Gateway Tunnel project will get a much-needed boost this week when the chairman of the House Transportation Committee will lead a congressional delegation to tour the century-old tunnels that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy.

NJ.com Read more

Jersey City Sues State Over School Funding Cuts

The Jersey City school district is suing the state over proposed cuts in education funding that district officials say will lead to program cuts and hundreds of layoffs.

The Record Read more

Verrazzano Bridge Tolling Plan Would End NJ Loophole

Three New York representatives said they will sponsor legislation to return tolling in both directions to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and close a toll-saving “loophole” for New Jersey drivers.

NJ101.5 Read more

Elmwood Park Mayor Arrested on Election Tampering Charges

The mayor of Elmwood Park was arrested Monday after authorities say he interfered in the 2017 mayoral election.

The Record Read more

NJ Mayor Won’t Talk About His Police Department Leader Accused of Racism. Instead, He Turns His Fire on the Media.

The Democratic mayor of New Jersey’s fourth-largest city, facing a growing probe of his troubled police department, has yet to respond publicly to a call from the state attorney general for his longtime police director to step down.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Schools Can’t Get Rid of Ex-Priest Accused of Impregnating Child

Times may have changed, but a former priest accused of having a sexual affair with an underage girl in the 1980s still has his job as a middle school teacher in this district.

NJ101.5 Read more

Lawmakers Want to Know How Much Customers Will Pay to Subsidize Clean Energy

Legislators are beginning to worry about just how much it will cost utility customers to finance the Murphy administration’s ambitious clean-energy agenda.

NJSpotlight Read more