NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Signs Laws to Aid Students in Debt

While cash-strapped New Jersey isn’t going to forgive student debt, it is making an effort to help students who are having difficulty paying off their loans.

As NJ.com reports, Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed two bills to aid borrowers who have defaulted or are about to default on their student loans.

According to the report, one measure will allow borrowers in the NJCLASS program to make payments based on their income for 25 years, after which their loan will be forgiven. The second measure grants those who have already defaulted on their loans a path to bring the loan out of default, according to the report.

The report notes that in New Jersey, college is very expensive and many students wind up paying close to full price for their educations.

Quote of the Day: “Please don’t take this the wrong way. I have literally nothing else to add,” — Gov. Phil Muprhy, refusing to speak about Lizette Delgado-Polanco resigning as head of the Schools Development Authority amid a scandal about patronage hiring.

Delgado-Polanco Resigns as NJ Dem Vice Chair

Lizette Delgado-Polanco has resigned as vice chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee and will be replaced by Somerset County Democratic chair Peg Schaffer, the New Jersey Globe has learned.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Did Phil Murphy Demand the Resignation of Delgado-Polanco?

Gov. Phil Murphy wouldn’t say Wednesday if he called for a top official in his administration to resign after she was accused of turning the state agency she ran into a patronage pit.

NJ.com Read more

Deal Murphy Announced on Congestion Pricing Was News to Andrew Cuomo, Who Says There Isn’t One, Sources Say

You need two people to agree on something to have a deal, and apparently Gov. Phil Murphy didn’t have that with his counterpart in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he announced Wednesday the two states came to a “conceptual understanding” on congestion pricing.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Won’t Take Further Steps to Oust EDA Board

Gov. Phil Murphy said he does not intend to take further steps to pressure members of the Economic Development Authority’s board members to resign.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Booker Says Biden’s Entry Into the Democratic Presidential Race ‘Poses a Real Challenge’ to Him

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker sent out a plea for campaign cash shortly after Joe Biden entered the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, saying the former vice president’s announcement “poses a real challenge” to his own candidacy.

NJ.com Read more

Atlantic City Takeover Yields Ambitious Scheme to Speed Turnaround

The latest plan to come out of the state’s ongoing Atlantic City takeover details a series of ambitious goals for rebuilding the community and improving quality of life in the seaside resort, including neighborhood revitalization, workforce development, community policing, and public-health initiatives.

NJSpotlight Read more

Bridgegate Questions Will Not Go Away, Even If Bridget Anne Kelly Goes to Prison

Courtrooms are supposed to offer answers. Or perhaps guidance, solace and insight on complicated questions of life and justice.

The Record Read more

‘The Boys of Bridgegate’ Are Doing Fine, While Bridget Kelly Faces Prison. Is That Fair? Her Attorney Asks.

To defense attorney Michael Critchley, the epilogue of Bridgegate is about those never charged in the strange case of political hardball.

NJ.com Read more

Utility Agrees to Sharp Cut in Proposed Rate Increase, Awaits BPU Approval

Jersey Central Power & Light has agreed to sharply scale back a nearly $400-million rate increase, under a tentative settlement with state regulators. The rate increase is intended to fund investments aimed at reducing outages caused by severe weather events.

NJSpotlight Read more

Brick Mayor Replies to Anti-Jewish Tweet, Then Responds to Uproar

Mayor John Ducey is learning that it’s not easy responding to constituents in 280 characters or less.

NJ101.5 Read more

Union City Has Crime-Fighting Plan, But It Will Cost Businesses That Sell Alcohol

Union City has introduced an ordinance mandating security cameras be installed around establishments that sell alcohol to record or deter criminal activity that the city says is drawn to such businesses.

NJ.com Read more

One Thousand Employees Won’t Be Paid If City Council Doesn’t Pass Budget, Trenton Mayor Warns

The City of Trenton is facing a possible government shutdown after failing to pass the municipal budget by a state-ordered April 11 deadline.

NJ.com Read more