NJ Politics Digest: NJ Has Highest Level of Autism Diagnoses in US

The rate of children diagnosed with autism in New Jersey has tripled in a generation, and the state now has the highest rate of diagnosed preschoolers that has ever been measured in the United States.

Those are the findings of Rutgers University researchers that were published Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, according to a report by The Record.

The national average rate of autism is 13 children per 1,000. In New Jersey, the rate is 28 per 1,000.

The researchers also found that the increase in autism is not yet showing signs of leveling off, according to the Record report. The rate is the same among children of different races, though boys were 3.5 times more likely to be diagnosed than girls, according to the report.

Researchers were unable to find a cause for the rapid rise. As both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics note, vaccines do not cause autism.

April is Autism Awareness month.

Quote of the Day: “These two programs are both based on one simple premise: that those who are innocent should not remain in prison, and that those who are guilty should not remain on our streets,” — State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, announcing initiatives to solve cold cases and investigate claims of wrongful conviction.

NJ to Review Wrongful Convictions, Cold Cases as Part of New Initiatives

People imprisoned for crimes they did not commit will get a chance at freedom under a first-of-its-kind state unit to review claims of wrongful conviction, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday.

The Record Read more

NYC’s New Policy on Measles Vaccine Prompts Renewed Focus in NJ

New York City’s decision to threaten fines and legal citations against those who have not been vaccinated against measles could indirectly benefit New Jersey’s immunization efforts.

NJSpotlight Read more

Murphy to Meet With Top Dems About Legalizing Weed in NJ as His Deadline Looms

Thursday could be an important day in the seemingly never-ending saga to legalize marijuana in New Jersey.

NJ.com Read more

Stile: Cory Booker’s ‘Lead With Love’ Theme Not Setting Him Apart From 2020 Presidential Field

Cory Booker is about to take his “lead with love” message out for a two-week test run. So far, that message has led him somewhere between the middle and the back of the pack of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

The Record Read more

Iowa Poll: Booker Has Strong Approvals but Trails Biden, Sanders

Cory Booker has a 54%-17% favorable rating among Iowa Democrats, which puts him in the top quarter of announced and potential presidential candidates, but far behind former vice president Joe Biden.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Murphy Amps Up Criticism of NJ Transit After WrestleMania Debacle

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday night stepped up his criticism of NJ Transit for Sunday night’s train-delay debacle after WrestleMania 35—and chastised former Gov. Chris Christie for wading into the debate.

NJ.com Read more

Here’s What Will Happen If the Rutgers University Faculty Goes on Strike

More than a year of fruitless contract negotiations has spurred Rutgers University’s unionized faculty and graduate students to mobilize the university community—staff, students and distinguished professors—to back their plans to strike, if union leaders deem it necessary.

The Record Read more

Will New Energy Master Plan Make Fossil Fuel a Dinosaur in New Jersey?

The state is planning to release a revamped energy plan in the next few weeks, but officials are keeping a tight rein on how much it will slow the prior administration’s aggressive expansion of New Jersey’s natural-gas infrastructure.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ Mental Health Patients Will Get Help When They Need It Under New Law Signed by Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a bill into law that’s expected to eliminate some of the obstacles in New Jersey that force many people to forgo mental health care or go broke paying the bills.

NJ.com Read more

Facing $27M Deficit, Camden School District Plans to Close Schools and Cut 300 Jobs

Facing a $27 million budget deficit, the Camden City School District may close two schools and an annex, relocate about 900 students and cut several hundred jobs, acting superintendent Katrina McCombs said Wednesday.

Inquirer Read more

Human Waste Has Been Leaking From Belmar’s Sewers Into the Shark River

Human waste has been leaking into the Shark River from Belmar’s sewer system, prompting the borough to consider closing the L Street river beach until the problem can be permanently fixed.

Asbury Park Press Read more