NJ Politics Digest: NJ Residents Feel Overtaxed, Disapprove of Budget Plans

It’s the kind of news that would surprise no one but those in power in New Jersey: Residents here feel overtaxed, think there needs to be structural reform of public employee benefits, and don’t approve of how state leaders are handling the budget.

Those were the findings of a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, according to NJ101.5, and they could spell bad news for Gov. Phil Murphy, who has defended raising multiple taxes in the state, claiming that residents won’t mind paying more because they feel they are getting their money’s worth in state services.

Specifically, 82% of residents feel they pay too much in taxes for what they get in return, according to the report. The poll also finds about 80 percent of respondents feel somewhat or very dissatisfied with how state government is trying to make the state more affordable.

More bad news for Murphy is that 77% of residents say the tax is unfair, while 79% are unhappy with their property taxes and 62% aren’t happy about the state income tax rate. In total, 58% of residents think the current level of that tax is reasonable—a number sure to change if it, too increases.

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association, which collaborated on the poll, said the message from residents is clear: Murphy and other state leaders need to get serious about making structural changes to New Jersey spending to reduce the burden on residents.

That includes making changes to public employee benefits—a move that Murphy, who is closely allied with state unions, has been loathe to undertake.

“Our residents recognize that we have a pension crisis in the state of New Jersey, but they’re saying that enough is enough in terms of asking me, a resident, for more money to fund it. We need structural reform on our benefits,” said Michele Siekerka, the president of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

NJ Finds 3 More Convicted Officials Got New Government Jobs

A review by the New Jersey attorney general’s office turned up at least three additional cases of convicted public officials who were able to land new government jobs, despite a law barring them from such employment.

Golden: Outlook Is Bleak for Republican Party in NJ

Should the current voter registration trend continue—and the odds are it will—New Jersey is in a position to solidify its role as one of the most reliably Democratic states in the nation.

Measles Outbreak: How Can NJ and NY Students Be Exempt From Mandatory Vaccines?

Measles outbreaks in New Jersey and New York have raised questions over state laws that allow parents to send their unvaccinated children to school without much difficulty.

Phil Murphy’s Soccer Team Sky Blue in Upheaval, Brings in Crisis PR Firm

Gov. Phil Murphy’s troubled women’s professional soccer team, Sky Blue FC , has fired its president and general manager three days before Saturday’s season opener and brought in the state’s go-to scandal fixer Karen Kessler to help navigate the upheaval—months after star draft picks refused to sign with the team over reports of deplorable housing and training facility conditions.

‘Clearly It Has Gotten Out of Hand’: How NJ Can Fix the Broken Financing for Charter Schools

A short-sighted law, a lack of funding and inadequate oversight have left New Jersey’s charter schools to find their own way when it comes to filling a basic need: finding a home.

Booker and Other Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Just Sponsored ‘Medicare for All’

Five Democratic presidential candidates—including New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker—have introduced legislation to replace private insurance with government-issued policies, ensuring that Medicare for All will be a major campaign issue in 2020.

Englewood Cliffs Mayor Calls Affordable Housing a ‘Socialist Scheme’

After four years, the borough may soon go to trial in a lawsuit brought by a developer over prospective affordable housing on the former Unilever campus.

City Director Accepted Paychecks Issued in Error. Here’s How He’s Repaying His Debt.

The city’s recreation director worked out a deal with the public school district that allowed him to use his unused sick days to repay the district $12,000 after he accepted paychecks issued in error while he was on an unpaid leave of absence.

Facing $27M Deficit, Camden School District Plans to Close Schools and Cut 300 Jobs

Facing a $27 million budget deficit, the Camden City School District may close two schools and an annex, relocate about 900 students, and cut several hundred jobs, acting superintendent Katrina McCombs said Wednesday.

Trenton Just Found a $52K Check From 5 Years Ago That Was Never Cashed

This is a big oops. In 2014, the city of Trenton received a check for $52,500 from an insurance company to cover the costs of the demolition of a vacant building in the city.

