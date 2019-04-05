NJ Politics Digest: Poll Finds Murphy Approval Slipping, Millionaire Tax Popular

There was both good news and bad news for Gov. Phil Murphy in a poll released Thursday.

The poll found that 72 percent of people responding backed the governor’s long-sought plan to increase taxes on millionaires. But the poll also found that a growing proportion of residents are unhappy with the job he is doing, and a large majority disapprove of how he’s handling the state’s crushing tax burden, according to a report by NJ.com.

The joint poll by Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute of Politics and Fairleigh Dickinson University found that Murphy still has the approval of a majority of state residents, with 52 percent approving of his job performance while 43 percent disapprove.

But those numbers don’t look so good when compared to a November Rutgers poll, where the approval/disapproval rates were 43/28 percent, or an October poll by FDU that showed a 49/31 percent split.

The news wasn’t necessarily good for Murphy’s efforts to legalize and tax recreational marijuana use either. His efforts on drugs have a 47 percent approval and a 41 percent disapproval rating—a narrow margin for the highly contentious issue.

Quote of the Day: “In an era in which President Trump vilifies the media to point where actual bombs have been sent to their offices, I was dismayed to hear Hudson County’s top law enforcement officer attack them,” — Jersey City councilman James Solomon, reacting to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez telling people to ignore NJ.com and rely on her office’s social media accounts for news.

Most People in NJ Say Go Ahead and Raise Taxes on Millionaires

Measles Outbreak: Most States Allow Exemptions From School Vaccine Requirements

Measles outbreaks in New York and New Jersey have brought renewed scrutiny to state laws that allow parents to send their children to school unvaccinated.

Are You Part of Murphy’s Middle Class?

Gov. Phil Murphy constantly evokes the theme that his administration is all about working for the middle class and the “aspiring middle class.” But how does he define them? Who, exactly, are his policies intended to help?

Closing NJ’s ‘Shameful’ Wealth Gap Between Whites and People of Color

A social justice advocacy group and some lawmakers are urging New Jersey to create a matched savings-account program for low-income residents as a way to begin to close the wealth gap between whites and people of color.

One Way to Stop NJ Towns From Shaking Down Residents With Tickets? Merge Local Courts.

When reports of local judges squeezing residents for fines and fees raised questions about New Jersey’s municipal court system, a special panel recommended sweeping reforms to restore public confidence.

New York Just Agreed to Ban Plastic Bags. Is New Jersey Next?

New Jersey’s efforts to ban plastic bags, straws and foam food containers has remained in legislative limbo for six months, with no action in Trenton on a bill championed by supporters as the strongest set of plastic regulations in the nation.

E-ZPass Holders in NY and NJ Pay More in Other States Because Each Makes Its Own Discounts

E-ZPass holders get to zip through toll plazas up and down the east coast, saving them time. But they’re not always saving money.

NJ Just Lost a Powerful Voice in the Fight to Get Rights for People With Disabilities

When Ethan Ellis arrived at a conference in Edison promoting political activism among people with developmental disabilities, he saw a handful of people with picket signs. They were protesting him.

Students Drown Out Protesters Spreading Hate Speech on Rowan Campus

A small group of protesters spewing anti-Islamic and homophobic messages drew the attention of several hundred students at Rowan University, some of whom responded by staging mainly peaceful counter-protests on Thursday, according to university officials.

New Jersey Officials Lobby Cuomo for Say on Congestion Pricing

Murphy and his top aides, after reacting slowly to the plan to charge motorists entering Manhattan’s central business district, are now furiously working to secure commuter carve-outs—and to get a piece of the action.

