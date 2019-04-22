NJ Politics Digest: Proposed Harassment Rules Would Keep Complaints Secret

Proposed updates to New Jersey’s civil service rules for reporting and investigating alleged instances of sexual harassment would actually discourage victims from coming forward and silence them from telling anyone else about the incidents, one of the state’s top lawmakers has said.

As NJSpotlight reports, Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg called the confidentiality provision of the proposed rule “an affront to survivors everywhere.”

The rules proposed by the state Civil Service Commission say that anyone who fails to comply with the confidentiality requirement will face disciplinary action which could include being fired, according to the report. The current policy also punishes victims who broach the confidentiality requirement.

Weinberg said the policy change is unacceptable because it would prevent harassment survivors from discussing what happened with friends or other survivors and would also ban them from warning colleagues about what occurred.

Weinberg was sponsor of a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last month that bans the use of nondisclosure agreements to stop victims from discussing claims of discrimination, sexual assault or harassment, according to the report. Weinberg said the proposed rule changes would negate that law for state employees.

The issue of nondisclosure agreements came to the forefront after a volunteer on Murphy’s campaign claimed she’d been sexually assaulted by a campaign official who later went on to win a high-paying job in Murphy’s administration. That official, Al Alvarez, resigned after campaign volunteer Katie Brennan went to the media with her story. Alvarez was never charged with a crime and says the encounter with Brennan was consensual.

In its report, NJSpotlight notes that a spokesman for the state Civil Service Commission said the proposed rule will be amended to reflect the policy changes Murphy called for on February 5. At that time, the governor said he wanted “survivor-centered” changes in policy.

Quote of the Day: “The time zone is not going to make a difference if there’s no one living here because of taxes,” — Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, on discussion of adopting Daylight Savings Time year-round while there are more pressing problems facing the state.

Weinberg: Language in New Anti-Harassment Rule Is Affront to Survivors

New Jersey has proposed updates of the rules for reporting and investigation of sexual harassment complaints, but one state Senate leader who has spearheaded reforms in this area says the existing language of the changes could make it less likely for victims to come forward.

NJSpotlight Read more

Should NJ Ditch Changing Clocks for Daylight Savings Time?

Delaware became the latest state in which lawmakers have proposed a striking idea to avoid the annual, often-hated practice of switching clocks back and forth because of Daylight Saving Time: Move to another time zone.

NJ.com Read more

New Jersey Still Leads the Nation in Foreclosures

While mortgage foreclosures declined 15% nationally in the first three months of the year, New Jersey remained the highest in the country for ongoing foreclosure activity.

NJ101.5 Read more

Ocean County GOP Boss George Gilmore to Give Up Public Jobs

An attorney for Ocean County political boss George R. Gilmore said late Thursday that he will resign from his public offices in the wake of his conviction this week on three federal tax charges.

Asbury Park Press Read more

NJ Close to Ending Religious Exemptions for Vaccines

An ongoing measles outbreak in Ocean County, its second in seven months, may prompt the Legislature to act to tighten up New Jersey’s vaccination rules by eliminating religious exemptions.

NJ101.5 Read more

Stile: As Mueller Report Closed In, Chris Christie Advised Trump While Protecting Himself

After munching down on meatloaf at a White House lunch on Valentine’s Day 2017, former Gov. Chris Christie had no intention of buttering up then-FBI Director James Comey, as President Donald Trump asked him to.

The Record Read more

New Jersey Conversion Therapy Ban Stands, for Now, but LGBT Groups Expect More Challenges

The U.S. Supreme Court this week declined to hear a challenge to New Jersey’s law banning the use of so-called gay-to-straight conversion therapy on minors. It was the third attempt to get the high court to knock down New Jersey’s ban.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Newark Liberty Airport Sets Passenger Travel Day Record—and It Was Only a Thursday

What’s the busiest travel day of the year? At Newark Liberty International Airport, it wasn’t the day before Thanksgiving. It was a Thursday in April.

The Record Read more

State Wants Anti-Conflict Standard for Financial Advisers

New Jersey would impose its own tough regulations to protect residents from conflict of interest by financial professionals under a new rule being proposed by the state’s Attorney General’s Office and Bureau of Securities.

NJSpotlight Read more

Van Drew Says He Didn’t Fundraise in First Quarter

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-Dennis) did not spend time raising funds for his re-election campaign during the first quarter of 2019, instead choosing to build up his constituent services staff and offices in Washington and the second congressional district.

New Jersey Globe Read more

These 3 Rookie NJ Democrats Have Already Raised More Than $1.5M for Next Year’s Election

Here’s one reason the New Jersey Democrats swept into office by last fall’s blue wave may be tough to dislodge next November.

NJ.com Read more

Burlington County GOP Questions Candidate’s Party Loyalty, Sparking Nasty Primary Race for Assembly Seat

It’s the Republicans’ turn now to see contested primary races when they go to the polls in Burlington County in June. And a few of the contests are turning nasty.

Inquirer Read more

NJ Jobs: This Is How We Stack Up Against Other States

New Jersey added 3,600 jobs in March, bouncing back from a sluggish February, but not enough to keep up with the rising number of job seekers looking for work, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said this week.

The Record Read more

NJ Sees Big Decline in Litter

Between 2004 and 2017, according to the most recent update from the New Jersey Clean Communities Council, the state experienced a 53% drop in litter on streets and highways.

NJ101.5 Read more