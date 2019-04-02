NJ Politics Digest: State Agency Warns Gas Tax May Rise Again

Get ready for a possible third hike in the state gas tax in nearly as many years.

That was the warning to motorists from the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Service on Monday, according to a report by NJ.com.

New Jersey motorists, who once paid one of the lowest gas taxes in the nation, have already seen the tax jump by 23 cents per gallon under a deal struck by former Gov. Chris Christie and the Democratic legislature in 2016. It was then hiked an additional 4.3 cents per gallon by Gov. Phil Murphy last fall. State residents now pay 41.4 cents per gallon in taxes. A gallon of gas in New Jersey currently costs $2.702 per gallon, with state taxes accounting for 15.3 percent of the total.

The 2016 gas tax deal allows the governor to raise taxes if the administration feels it’s not bringing in enough money to pay for road projects. At the time, Murphy said the hike “is what it is” and was dictated by the need to fund projects.

This year is a legislative election year, with Democrats having to defend their majority in both the Assembly and state Senate. Murphy would have to decide around election time whether or not to approve raising the tax rate yet again.

However, State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio, a Murphy appointee, said she didn’t think the governor would have to approve another tax hike this year. She said she was “cautiously optimistic” that, despite gas consumption dropping, last year’s tax hike would provide enough funding, according to the report.

Quote of the Day: “A variety of policy changes and other factors have come together to make fiscal years 2019 and 2020 some of the most difficult to forecast in decades,” — David Drescher, an analyst with the state Office of Legislative Service.

Is Another NJ Gas Tax Increase Coming This Fall?

The Legislature’s budget experts delivered a couple of tough warnings for Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration and New Jersey motorists on Monday.

NJ.com

Do New NJ Transit Board Members Even Take the Train to Work?

Our transit has never been less reliable. It was terrible under former Gov. Chris Christie and, for both commuters and riders who depend on it, it is even worse under Gov. Phil Murphy.

NJ.com

Lagging NJ Tax Collections Raise Questions About Gov. Phil Murphy’s $38.6B Spending Plan

New Jersey’s finances are stable for now, but a lot is riding on how much money comes in around the income tax deadline later this month, budget experts told lawmakers Monday.

The Record

NJ Must Quadruple Number of Medical Weed Growers to Meet Demand, Lower Price, State Says

New Jersey’s medicinal marijuana industry generated $53.4 million last year—nearly doubling the revenue from the previous year—but the state will need to add at least 18 growers and 44 more retailers to keep pace with the rapidly expanding demand, according to a report released Monday by the state Health Department.

NJ.com

Deadbeat Drivers? NJ Stops Automatically Suspending Licenses for Late Child Support

Effective Monday, someone who’s behind on child support payments will no longer see his or her driver license suspended until a hearing has determined the person is willfully dodging his or her responsibilities.

NJ101.5

NJ Urged to Put More Money Into 2020 Census Preparations

A year from now, Americans will be asked to provide the government with basic information about themselves—such as name, age, race and residency—in order to get the most accurate count of the population in the 2020 U.S. Census.

NJSpotlight

Murphy tells Cuomo NJ Commuters Shouldn’t Get Hit With Double Tax Under NY’s Congestion Pricing Plan

He doesn’t come right out and say New York’s congestion pricing plan stinks for New Jersey commuters.

NJ.com

NJ Proposes Strict New Drinking Water Standards for Cancer-Linked Chemicals

New Jersey has proposed stringent new drinking water limits on two contaminants that have been largely unregulated across the country but which are common and have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.

The Record

Camden Is Paying Homeless People a Day’s Wages for a Day’s Work

For the past year, Camden County has offered a program that helps get people experiencing homelessness off the streets by paying them a day’s wage and offering social services for anyone willing to work.

NJ101.5

Another Utility Wants to Spend Big on Pipeline, Other Projects

New Jersey Natural Gas is back before regulators seeking to boost its rates by $128.2 million annually, an increase that could cost its typical residential customer more than $19 a month, if approved.

NJSpotlight

Hoarding Expert Can’t Testify in Ocean County GOP Boss George Gilmore’s Trial

Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore’s defense in his federal tax case was dealt a blow on Friday when a judge granted the government’s motion to block testimony from a psychiatrist and author who claims Gilmore has a “hoarding disorder.”

Asbury Park Press

NJ Could Soon Open Safe Injection Sites for Drug Users

New Jersey lawmakers are considering a proposal to allow the state Department of Health to open four safe-injection sites where drug addicts will have access to clean paraphernalia without fear of arrest.

NJ101.5

Middletown Schools to Set Rules on Interactions With Transgender Students

Township schools are preparing to enshrine rules on how district staff should interact with transgender students, a final step toward empowering students to live at school as they see themselves.

Asbury Park Press