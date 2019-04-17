NJ Politics Digest: State-Issued Car Privileges Remain Even After Complaints

You’d think having a citizen call to complain about how you were driving a state-issued car could be a pretty fast way to lose your wheels. But, as a report by NJ.com points out, you’d be wrong.

Of the 298 complaints filed with a state hotline set up so motorists could report state vehicles being misused, only two complaints, or 0.67 percent, resulted in state workers losing their privileges to use a state car, according to the NJ.com report.

And it’s not like people were reporting minor incidents. NJ.com reports that complaints included accusations that folks driving state cars ran red lights, threw trash out of the window, drove erratically, and made profane or offensive hand symbols, according to the report. The state also received complaints about cars parked at malls on weekends, when no state business is likely being conducted, according to the report.

The state fleet includes 5,718 vehicles, and all but cabinet members and state police must display a bumper sticker with a number residents can call to complain about how the car is being used. Some complaints, according to the report, include state drivers who attempt to alter the bumper sticker so taxpayers can’t read the correct number to call.

A state spokeswoman told NJ.com that despite the large number of complaints, which included 81 reports of speeding, 72 reports of weaving or erratic driving, 66 reports of aggressive driving and 54 reports of tailgating, investigations by state employees have, in most cases, found their fellow employees committed no violation of state vehicle use policy or that it was a minor infraction or a first-time offense, merely warranting a warning.

Quote of the Day: “It is so obvious what went on there. It is so obvious that what she did, how she did it, and then to actually think she’s going to come to the Legislature and we’re going to refinance that program with the way that she’s handled it? I’m shocked she’s still there,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on Gov. Phil Murphy’s continued support for Schools Development Authority CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco.

Drivers of State Cars Shouldn’t Give People the Finger, But It’s Happened at Least Three Times

When you’re behind the wheel of a car with state government license plates, you probably shouldn’t be blazing past the speed limit. Or weaving in and out of traffic like crazy. Or riding the tail of your fellow Jersey drivers.

NJ.com Read more

Pascrell Confident in Dems’ Strategy to Obtain Trump Tax Returns

For the last two years, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell has maintained that the federal tax code gives Congress the power to obtain tax returns President Donald Trump refuses to make public while running for office in 2016. A new effort launched this month by the House’s Democratic majority should determine whether Pascrell is right.

NJSpotlight Read more

Editorial: Time for Action on Embattled NJ Schools Agency

Now, an update—and not a particularly encouraging one—about New Jersey’s embattled Schools Development Authority, whose most recent travails include allegations of multiple patronage hiring by its latest executive director.

NJ.com Read more

Here’s Where Booker Is Getting the Money for His Presidential Campaign

The biggest contributor to Cory Booker’s presidential campaign was his Senate committee.

NJ.com Read more

$119B Plan to Protect NY and NJ From Another Sandy Raises Concerns Over Impact, Cost

Despite the enormous price tag and concerns about its environmental impact, the federal government is still considering a project to build a series of barriers to protect New York and North Jersey from storm surges like the one from Super Storm Sandy in 2012 that devastated the region.

The Record Read more

Murphy Looks to Oust Christie Appointees to EDA Board, Amid Mounting Criticism Over Misspent Billions

Gov. Phil Murphy has requested the resignations of all the gubernatorial appointees to the troubled New Jersey Economic Development Authority, effective immediately, NJ Advance Media has learned.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Administration Delays Tax Credits With Tougher Scrutiny

The Murphy administration is delaying the award of tax breaks to some companies as it intensifies scrutiny of how well businesses are complying with the terms of the state’s multi-billion-dollar economic incentive program.

NJBiz Read more

Newark NIMBY on State Plan to Build Juvenile Justice Facility in City

The closing of New Jersey’s main youth detention facility is still years away, but social justice advocates are pushing back on a proposal to build a new juvenile justice facility in the state’s largest city.

NJSpotlight Read more

Cory Booker ‘Sings’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ With 15-year-old Queen Fan From Iowa

Brylie Ruden didn’t figure on getting a pop-culture history lesson from a presidential candidate Monday when she wore a T-shirt bearing the logo of one of her favorite rock bands, Queen.

The Record Read more

Outerbridge Crossing Goes Cashless at the Tolls Next Week

Drivers who use the Outerbridge crossing can put away their cash, because the bridge between New Jersey and Staten Island will be the latest Port Authority crossing to go cashless next week.

NJ.com Read more

Why Is NJ Seeing an Increase in Human Trafficking Reports?

New Jersey gets plenty of love and attention for its location. But it’s that location—between the New York metropolitan area and the metro region of Philadelphia, Baltimore and the nation’s capital—that also attracts some of the most malicious crimes on the books, like sex slavery.

NJ101.5 Read more

With Contract Talks Making Progress, Rutgers University Professors Postpone Strike

A faculty strike at Rutgers University was averted, at least temporarily, after the union made “big gains” in contract negotiations with the school and talks continued late into Tuesday evening.

The Record Read more

Camden Activists on a Mission to Trenton to Seek More Funding for City’s Schools

Camden activists began a three-day march on Monday to Trenton to meet with lawmakers to demand more funding for the city’s traditional public school system to avoid layoffs and school shutdowns to close a $27 million budget deficit.

Inquirer Read more