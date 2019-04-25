NJ Politics Digest: Will NJ Drivers Get a Congestion Pricing Break?

So has New Jersey reached an agreement with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to exempt New Jersey drivers who pay to cross the Hudson River from New York City’s congestion pricing plan?

The Record reports that Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced that he and Cuomo had reached a “conceptual understanding” that would exempt drivers who pay tolls for the Lincoln and Holland tunnels as well as the George Washington Bridge from also paying the controversial congestion charge.

But that was news to Pat Foye, chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which will ultimately benefit from the pricing scheme. Foye on Wednesday bluntly said he had “no idea what (Murphy) is talking about,” according to the Record.

Murphy conceded that the MTA will have final say over who receives exemptions from the congestion plan, but promised that the state “will have a seat at the table” as planning for the fee moves forward, and assured drivers using the river crossings they “can breathe a little easier.”

Quote of the Day: “Mr. Christie, you are a bully, and the days of you calling me a liar and destroying my life are over,” — Bridget Anne Kelly, after being re-sentenced Wednesday to 13 months in prison for her role in the Bridgegate scandal.

State Tax Revenue Growth in NJ Lags Behind Most Other States

A new, independent analysis of state tax-collection figures puts New Jersey among a handful of states with budgets that have still not made up all of the ground lost to the Great Recession, while in the rest of the country revenues have surged well beyond pre-downturn levels.

George Washington Bridge Will Be Exempt From NYC Congestion Toll, Gov. Phil Murphy Says

Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey commuters will not pay a new congestion fee if they use any of the three Hudson River toll crossings to enter Manhattan, including the George Washington Bridge.

NJ Is Still Struggling With Lung-Burning Smog

According to the American Lung Association’s 2019 “State of the Air” report, the Garden State is continuing to struggle with ground level ozone pollution—also called smog. It’s a problem that threatens millions of at-risk New Jerseyans—children, elderly people, and people with respiratory and other health issues.

Ex-Gov. Christie Aide Bridget Kelly Faces Re-Sentencing in Bridgegate Conviction. Will She Get Less Prison Time?

A one-time aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faces re-sentencing Wednesday for her role in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Which NJ Ports Are Potential Offshore Wind Industry Hubs?

The state is beginning to inventory port facilities across New Jersey that could function as hubs for economic growth as part of the Murphy administration’s ambitious agenda to create a robust offshore-wind industry.

Homes in NJ, Northeast Least Likely to Be Burglarized

A new report from the security website asecurelife.com shows New Jersey ranked as the No. 9 state with the fewest home break-ins this year.

Why Lizette Delgado-Polanco Had to Exit NJ SDA and Phil Murphy’s Orbit

Lizette Delgado-Polanco had no choice but to step down from her $225,000 a year post as chief executive officer of the Schools Development Authority on Tuesday.

Editorial: This NJ Agency Screwed Up, With Billions at Stake

Gov. Phil Murphy is facing pushback from a powerful Democratic rival and his predecessor, Chris Christie, after asking people who oversaw the sloppy awarding of tax breaks to resign.

Beer and Cigarette Makers Join the Pot Lobbying Parade

The push to legalize marijuana quickly transformed the cannabis industry into a multibillion dollar legal business. And now Fortune 500 companies and elite K Street lobbying firms have joined the green gold rush.

Most New Jerseyans Fear Gun Violence, Poll Says

Most New Jerseyans don’t view gun violence as a pressing issue, but they still fear falling victim to it, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released Wednesday.

Jersey Shore Mayor Says His Town Will Take the Kate Smith Statue Removed by Flyers Amid Racial Controversy

Hours after saying Wildwood will continue playing Kate Smith’s rendition of “God Bless America,” on its boardwalk, the mayor of the Jersey Shore town went a step further by offering to provide a new home for the statue of the now-controversial singer shrouded and then removed from outside the Philadelphia Flyers’ arena.

Prosecutor Says Police Boss Used Bigoted Terms

It’s a police department in turmoil. The civilian and uniformed leaders of the city’s police department have both been accused of misconduct while prosecutors are taking over one of the department’s functions.

