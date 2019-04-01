NJ Politics Digest: Would Sweeney Plan Help Schools Save?

Senate President Steve Sweeney has a plan he says will provide big savings to school districts and their employees.

The state’s highest-ranking Democratic legislator said switching employees into a health insurance system already used by other state and local workers could result in $300 million in savings statewide, according to a report by NJ.com.

Sweeney said family coverage under the School Employees Health Benefits Plan costs $37,905, compared to $27,269 under the State Health Benefits Plan, according to the report. Employees at about 30 percent of school districts in the state are enrolled in the school benefits system, with the rest contracting with other providers, the report said.

Sweeney contends the school system hasn’t made the same cost-saving efforts that the state system has, forcing teachers enrolled in it to pay substantially more for coverage—a teacher earning $75,000 would pay about $3,280 more for the school plan.

Representatives of the New Jersey Education Association, the state’s powerful teachers’ union, said that while it is willing to discuss ways to contain the costs of benefits, it’s opposed to moving teachers to the cheaper program, which might not cover things that are currently included in teacher contracts, according to the report.

The proposal is part of Sweeney’s ongoing efforts to find ways to cut the cost of government in New Jersey.

Quote of the Day: “The income metric says, ‘Hey, we’re an affluent state.’ But if you subtract out housing costs and cost of living, a good part of that supposed advantage disappears,” — James Hughes, a professor and a former dean of Rutgers’ Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, on the cost of living in New Jersey.

Poverty Is Rising in New Jersey. Is Your Town Part of The Trend?

From a bird’s-eye view, New Jersey is doing alright. The state has one of the lowest poverty rates in the nation, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census. But still, about a tenth of the population lives below the poverty line.

Moran: In Trenton, a Proud Moment on Assisted Suicide

We live in cynical times, so this is not a fashionable thing to say, but the Legislature’s long debate over assisted suicide was deeply impressive to me, among the most thoughtful I’ve ever witnessed in Trenton.

Booker Reaches Out to LGBTQ Individuals and Black Women as He Seeks Support for White House run

On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker travels to Los Angeles to address the Human Rights Campaign’s dinner in Los Angeles. The following month, he’s in Houston to participate in the first-ever forum to address the chief concerns of women of color.

Cut the Hypocrisy and Vote for Disaster Aid

When New Jersey and New York needed federal help to recover from Hurricane Sandy, congressional Republicans delivered a resounding ‘no.’

Murphy’s EDA Task Force Investigations Could Last Years, Former Christie AG Says

The state’s former top cop under Gov. Chris Christie said the current administration’s investigations into companies that may have lied to fraudulently obtain tax breaks could drag on for years, and long after the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy agree on a new set of economic incentives.

Federal Judge’s Insurance Ruling Is Big Win for NJ, Which Joined Other States in Fight

A ruling by a federal judge to shut down association health plans—which allowed companies located in a contiguous area to set up self-funded plans—will have little impact on New Jersey’s insurance market, because the state has only two AHPs.

Republicans Push Governor for Late Changes to Aid in Dying Bill

New Jersey is poised to enact a law known as “Aid in Dying” which would allow terminally ill individuals who have less than six months to live to obtain medication they could take themselves to induce death.

NJ’s Aid in Dying Bill: Terminally Ill Patients Say It Stops Suffering, Critics Worry About Abuse

Susan Boyce recalled how her son pushed her wheelchair close to the edge of the New Jersey Senate floor so she could listen to the votes as they were cast, one by one, on the controversial Aid in Dying bill.

State Watchdog Agency Again Finds Fraud in Heating Assistance Program

A popular program that helps low-income households pay their energy bills is once again under fire for failing to ensure recipients are qualified for benefits.

Councilman Resigns Amid Charges He Defrauded Investors and His Firm Out of Millions

A Spring Lake Heights borough councilman was charged with securities and wire fraud Thursday, after federal investigators said he bilked his Manhattan investment firm out of $4.5 million and stole $700,000 from individual investors to pay for his own “wild” spending.

How Atlantic City’s Main Business District Became ‘Night of the Living Dead’

Shirley Everett, 79, is shopping. Just plain old shopping for a couple of folding carts and, as things develop, a new shower curtain. These days, out on Atlantic Avenue, that can be a dicey act.

Toms River Homeless Advocates Say Ocean County Needs Permanent Shelter

Paul Hulse pointed to the cots lined up neatly in Toms River’s Code Blue shelter at Riverwood Park.

Attorney Says Understaffing, Overtime at Cape May Jail Unsafe

The new $37 million Cape May County Correctional Center is ready for inmates, who will move in sometime in mid-January. For the first time, inmates and correctional officers will mingle in housing units, in a style of management found to be safer for both, according to Sheriff Robert Nolan.

Ken Gibson, Newark’s Trailblazing Mayor and the First Black Mayor of a Major Northeast City, Dies at 86

Ken Gibson, Newark’s first black mayor, elected in the wake of the city’s turbulent riots, died Friday.

