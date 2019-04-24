Exclusive: Disney May Be Moving Forward With Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s ‘Artemis’

Disney and Fox released a combined total of 22 movies in 2018, controlling roughly one-third of the domestic box office. Understandably, industry observers have been concerned what their merger means for Hollywood. While we can expect a greater output from Disney thanks to Fox, the reality is that CEO Bob Iger and Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn are cutting several titles from its release schedule. One that seems to be safe for now, however, is Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Artemis.

Based on author Andy Weir’s (The Martian) 2017 novel of the same name, Artemis takes place in the late 2080s and is set on the first and only city on the moon. Now, Observer has managed to secure the character description for the film’s lead, who closely resembles Weir’s original protagonist.

Jazz Bashara (Mid-20s): Middle Eastern descent and raised Muslim, has lived on the moon since she was 6. She’s poor—but with an incredibly clever and scientific mind, she’s become the moon’s go-to smuggler, which helps her secretly pay off her father’s debts. Having been let down too many times, she has a hard time trusting people—but she covers up her insecurities with bravado.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) is writing the script. Lord and Miller, fresh off producing the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are directing for the first time since they were dropped from Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story (think the studio wishes they could take that one back?).

While Weir’s Artemis wasn’t greeted as warmly as The Martian, the material fits well with Lord and Miller’s playful style and growing propensity for sci-fi. Of all the Fox projects the Mouse House could bet on, this one makes a lot of sense.

Disney has not responded to Observer’s request for comment.