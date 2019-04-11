You Can Now Visit the Estate Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Live for Less Than $10

Haven’t gotten your invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home yet? Have no fear: You can now get pretty darn close.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved into Frogmore Cottage, located within Home Park at Windsor Castle, which made perfect sense for the couple. After all, Prince Harry and Meghan took their engagement photos at Frogmore House, the stately retreat on the estate, and it’s where Prince Charles hosted an exclusive reception for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they tied the knot last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all settled into the cottage now, planting their own garden and getting design tips from Victoria Beckham, and it just so happens that the historic Frogmore House nearby will be open to the public for a few select days in May.

The 18th-century residence hosts non-regal visitors three days each year, when individual members of the public can buy tickets to support specific charities. This year, those charities include the National Garden Scheme (on May 28), the British Heart Foundation (on May 29) and the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (on May 30). All proceeds for the tickets, which are a bit more than $9 a person, will be donated to them.

Upon arrival, guests get access to the 35-acre gardens, which are filled with tulip trees and redwoods, and an 18th-century lake, as well as Queen Victoria’s Tea House, a two-room brick-and-tile pavilion building from 1869. Visitors can then purchase an additional ticket to go inside the actual Frogmore House—just make sure to get there early, as only a limited number of people are permitted.

Inside, guests can see the principal rooms, Cross Gallery and Britannia Room, the latter of which is adorned with a number of pieces from the Royal Yacht Britannia. While the boat was decommissioned in 1997, Prince Philip apparently wasn’t ready to part with all of it, as the Duke of Edinburgh arranged for a few of the items to be moved to Frogmore.

While there’s no guarantee the Duchess of Sussex will have you around for her famous avocado toast, you may still spot her and Prince Harry (perhaps with baby Sussex!). That is, unless they take a cue from Prince William and Kate Middleton and plant a massive $19,600 hedge to keep out the riffraff.