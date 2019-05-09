The American Civil War Museum’s CEO Talks Crafting a Contemporary View of the Confederacy

Unlike so many other wars that the United States has fought, the Civil War refuses to recede into history but remains fully with us. The issues of reparations to families of former slaves, the removal of Confederate monuments and the reemergence of white supremacist groups and ideology dominate discussions of race relations in America and the nature of American society itself.

Perhaps, there could have been a less polarized moment for the American Civil War Museum to open in the Confederacy’s capital of Richmond, Va., but open it did last weekend (May 2), led by Christy Coleman, who aims to offer a sense not only of the major battles—the customary history book fare—but “what the period leading up to the war, during the war and the aftermath of it was like for those who lived through it.”

The 25,000 square-foot American Civil War Museum, housed in the former Tredegar Ironworks building where much of the Confederacy’s heavy artillery was produced, was formed through a merger with an older, and old line, organization in Richmond, the Museum of the Confederacy. That museum was founded in 1896 by daughters and widows of Confederate soldiers, with a collection of hundreds of thousands of letters, diaries, photographs, maps and Confederate military documents commemorating those who had fought and died as part of the “Lost Cause.”

Joining such a group to turn it into a new museum offering a more contemporary viewpoint and led by an African American CEO would seem to be a challenge, but “it proved to be an easier transition than one might have imagined,” Coleman said. “By the 1970s, the Museum of the Confederacy had stopped being what its founders had intended, even if a lot of the public didn’t know that.” Its newer leadership wanted to provide a more balanced story of the causes and aftermath of the War Between the States and, in 2013, agreed to a merger (with what was then called the American Civil War Center) to create a new museum that would have locations at both Richmond and at Appomattox, the town in which Confederate General Robert E. Lee formally surrendered his Army of Northern Virginia to the Union forces led by Ulysses S. Grant.

The causes of the Civil War, she claimed, are “unambiguous. The goal was preserving a white supremacy way of life. That’s clear from all the documents from the period, from the letters and diaries that people at the time wrote, from the statements made and laws written by the Confederate government.” Certainly, “for people in the South who didn’t own slaves, many of them felt that they were defending their homes, and, for many people in the North fighting the Confederates, the war was about the preservation of the union.” Still, slavery was the underlying cause leading up to the conflict.

“We knew from the outset that some staff members and patrons at the Museum of the Confederacy were not open to that sort of viewpoint,” Coleman said. “They were still looking for validation of the Lost Cause and states’ rights, and what we were preparing would be a potential threat to that narrative.”

In fact, it was expected that 40 percent of those staff and patrons would be lost, “which was pretty close to what happened. It was actually 43 percent.” That presented “a potential threat to the organization,” leading to worries that the Museum of the Confederacy’s collection would have to be sold. That didn’t happen, she noted, as others have come forward to provide support for the new combined museum, “and some of the people from before have come back. We expect that others will, too.” Certainly, there are others who “simply reject what we are doing, and they will never darken our doors.”

Coleman’s expectations for visitorship, at least for the first year, are modest—75,000 people—but it is her hope that this number will grow and that the American Civil War Museum might become part of a different type of tour than those who travel from one battlefield to another. She envisions people visiting her museum on a trip that includes the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Ala., which highlights the story of the Jim Crow South, and the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., located at the former Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

Coleman herself has a background in American history and the museum field, having earned a baccalaureate and master’s degree from Hampton University in Hampton, Va., where she focused on museum studies. In college, she worked as a living history interpreter at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, eventually becoming director of African-American interpretations and presentations. In 1994, she created a reenactment of a slave auction there. Five years later, she left to become president and chief executive officer of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

Telling the larger story of Southern life before, during and after the Civil War includes a variety of histories, some of which are better known than others, she claimed. A current exhibition, “Greenback America,” describes the financing of the war and the growing prevalence of paper money. Another future focus is naval technology, which will focus not only on the ironclad battleships but torpedo design. Yet another is the “self-emancipation of slaves who went to Mexico,” Coleman explained, “which was called the southern underground railroad. It made sense for slaves to go to Mexico, rather than to come north, because Mexico was closer, and a lot of pre-war southern political leaders tried to get Mexico to agree to return runaway slaves back to the U.S., which Mexico refused to do. This was part of the reason that many people in the South wanted to invade Mexico.”

Like in the best museums around the country, it’s easy to see how the stories of the past that the American Civil War Museum tells ultimately help us make sense of the present.