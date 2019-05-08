The Royal Baby Finally Has a Name—And It’s Definitely Not Traditional

Finally, the kid has a name! In their thoroughly modern fashion, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced via an Instagram post that their firstborn son had been given the moniker Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Lil’ Archie was born in the early hours Monday, but his name hadn’t been revealed to the public until midday on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, the new parents posed for their first pictures with Archie in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. As Observer has previously reported, scores of people from all over the world have been taking bets as to what Meghan and Harry’s firstborn would be named, and everyone who thought they would opt for something very traditional and old-world has been proven wrong.

Archie is a derivation of the longer (and more British-sounding) Archibald, but the hipper, shorter version of the name seems more fitting for a baby prince whose parents come from radically different parts of the world (the American Archie comics immediately come to mind). According to the website Baby Centre, “Archibald” is of Germanic origin and means “genuine” or “very brave.”

The baby’s middle name, Harrison, is of English origin and literally translates as “son of Harry,” so that certainly makes sense. And finally, all descendants of Queen Elizabeth take the last name Mountbatten-Windsor, which is a combination of Elizabeth’s last name and the surname of her husband, Prince Phillip. Welcome to the world, baby Archie! It’s a crazy one.