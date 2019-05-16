Bergdorf Goodman’s New Breakfast Series Is All About Empowering Women

A department store may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think “power breakfast,” but Bergdorf Goodman is about to change that. This week, the New York shopping institution is launching a new female-focused breakfast series, Bergdorf Good Mornings (see what they did there?).

The events focus on assembling successful and inspiring women in an intimate spot—also known as the BG Restaurant—to create a conversation about the experiences, challenges and successes women face in their professional and personal lives.

“We recognize the immense potential of bringing together women, in support of women,” Darcy Penick, Bergdorf’s President, told Observer. “We’re excited to launch this curated, quarterly series where female leaders in their respective fields can impart insights and inspiration that we’re thrilled to share with our Bergdorf’s community.”

The first Bergdorf Good Morning is Friday, May 17, and will be co-hosted by Lydia Fenet, Christie’s Managing Director and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, and Ashley Miles, Thrive Global’s Chief Business Officer.

“I’m truly honored to join Bergdorf Goodman and Lydia to launch Bergdorf Good Mornings, connecting amazing women who are pioneering in their fields and new dialogues around success, learning from failure and most importantly, helping each other and women around the world unlock their full potential,” Miles, who contributed to Fenet’s recent book, The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You, said.

Don’t expect a traditional lecture-style panel in which the audience sits silently for endless stretches of time. Instead, Bergdorf Good Mornings is intended to be a conversation between the event leaders and the attendees, so that the group as a whole is able to both teach and learn. Bergdorf’s is keeping the invite-only guest list in check, limiting it to between 20 and 25 people.

Consider it a dream trifecta of fashion, food and feminism. It’s also a serious networking moment, so please chat away.