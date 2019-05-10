Buy One of These Stylish, Splurge-Worthy Suitcases Now, and You’ll Have It Forever

Finding a trusty, convenient suitcase is easy enough, but what about when you really want to step up your travel game? While the most fashionable, luxurious luggage does require a serious investment, the true jet-setter knows that the chicest pieces are worth it. Not only will they give you enough space to accommodate all of your favorite looks and accessories, they’ll also make you the envy of your globetrotting peers.

Below, we’ve pulled together the most splurge-worthy luggage money can buy. So go ahead and treat yourself.

Subscribe to Observer’s Travel Newsletter

Globe-Trotter Spectre

The British luggage brand has been around since 1897 and even has Queen Elizabeth’s stamp of approval—she’s been using its handcrafted suitcases since her 1947 honeymoon. (Bonus: They do double duty, also serving as very chic decor.) We recommend this 30-inch, extra-deep navy piece inspired by James Bond—more specifically, by the movie Spectre. It features Windsor-grained leather corners and straps, shiny brass hardware details, a leather handle and two wheels so you can roll it around. You’ll feel like a royal in no time. $2,671, Globe-Trotter.

Ghurka Kilburn Rs. No. 252

Meghan Markle was often spotted with this very suitcase in her pre-Duchess years. Ghurka’s buttery leather bags are all handmade, and this particular piece is both fashionable and practical, with multiple pockets, brass hardware, top handles and two wheels, so you can either tote it like a duffle or roll it along. $1,995, Ghurka.

Louis Vuitton Horizon

Louis Vuitton knows luggage, and this Horizon collection rolling suitcase is one of its best offerings. Marc Newson designed the four-wheeled bag with the modern traveler in mind, moving the aluminum handle to the exterior, which also provides more space. It’s still a classic—just with a few 21st-century touches. $3,900, Louis Vuitton.

Rimowa Original Trunk Plus

Founded in 1898, the German brand has had a major resurgence—you’ll likely spot at least one of the company’s trademark grooved surface pieces on your next adventure. This aluminum bag will fit every single item of clothing you could possibly imagine packing. Also, Rimowa’s craftsmanship is renowned for a reason—its pieces will last you a very long time. $1,850, Rimowa.

Prada Leather-Trimmed Bag

Prada’s classic canvas suitcase gets a fancy twist here, with stylish leather trimming. It’s convenient and durable, with 360-degree wheels, but it also bears the eternally fashionable Prada aesthetic. $3,100, Mr Porter.

Mark Cross

Mark Cross’ latest suitcase is this 22-inch trolley, which features hand-stitched and hand-painted details, gold-plated brass hardware, gliding wheels and plush black pebble grain leather. It’s a significant investment, but it’s also very useful—and so pretty. $5,550, Mark Cross.

T. Anthony Bespoke Dressage Case

T. Anthony launched its first travel pieces in 1946 and quickly developed a following that included the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. This leather four-wheel rolling piece is entirely handmade and has to be custom-ordered, so you choose the color, lining and metal hardware. $5,500, T. Anthony.

Ermenegildo Zegna PelleTessuta Leather

This rolling suitcase is made using the Italian brand’s signature PelleTessuta technology for its woven leather design. It’s sumptuous yet durable—and a fun alternative to the ubiquitous plain black carry-on. It also has a shell cover, so you don’t have to worry about your pricey purchase getting damaged. $3,695, Mr Porter.