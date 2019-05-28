Central Park Five Case Looms Large Over Trump’s Taunts of Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill

President Donald Trump on Monday cast himself as a champion for minorities and criminal justice reform, taking a dig at Joe Biden for the Democratic frontrunner’s involvement in passing the 1994 Crime Bill.

“Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected. In particular, African Americans will not be able to vote for you,” tweeted the president. “I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, and helped fix the bad 1994 Bill!”

Subscribe to Observer’s Politics Newsletter

Biden has come under fire for shepherding the legislation, which critics have said abetted mass incarceration. Trump, meanwhile, oversaw the passing of bipartisan criminal justice reform last year.

“….Super Predator was the term associated with the 1994 Crime Bill that Sleepy Joe Biden was so heavily involved in passing,” continued Trump in a second tweet. “That was a dark period in American History, but has Sleepy Joe apologized? No!”