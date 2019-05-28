Central Park Five Case Looms Large Over Trump’s Taunts of Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill

By
President Donald Trump is applauded by sheriffs from across the U.S.

President Donald Trump is applauded by sheriffs from across the U.S. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump on Monday cast himself as a champion for minorities and criminal justice reform, taking a dig at Joe Biden for the Democratic frontrunner’s involvement in passing the 1994 Crime Bill.

“Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected. In particular, African Americans will not be able to vote for you,” tweeted the president. “I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, and helped fix the bad 1994 Bill!”

Subscribe to Observer’s Politics Newsletter

Biden has come under fire for shepherding the legislation, which critics have said abetted mass incarceration. Trump, meanwhile, oversaw the passing of bipartisan criminal justice reform last year.

“….Super Predator was the term associated with the 1994 Crime Bill that Sleepy Joe Biden was so heavily involved in passing,” continued Trump in a second tweet. “That was a dark period in American History, but has Sleepy Joe apologized? No!”

The president’s boasting, however, arrives just three days before the premiere of the new Netflix miniseries depicting the Central Park Five controversy ignited in 1989. The film includes video interviews Trump gave at the time, in which he called for the death penalty of five African American boys who were wrongfully convicted of raping a white woman. The men were released from prison in 2012.

“By doing this, he got quite a bit of attention, and still is getting it for doing the same kinds of things,” the miniseries’ director, Ava DuVernay, told Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “I don’t think it was for any real desire to seek justice for Trisha Meili, because if he did feel that way he would have sought it for [Brett Kavanaugh accuser] Christine Blasey Ford. It was an opportunity, and he’s an opportunist.”

Central Park Five Case Looms Large Over Trump’s Taunts of Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill
Filed Under: Politics, National Politics, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, criminal justice reform, Ava DuVernay, Central Park Five, 1994 crime bill