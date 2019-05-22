Chris Cuomo Found a Buyer for His $2.9 Million Southampton Home

The unofficial start of summer is almost here, with Memorial Day weekend fast approaching. While plenty of New Yorkers are eagerly searching for a last-minute place out in the Hamptons, others are offloading homes out east.

Case in point: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his magazine editor wife, Cristina, who have found a buyer for their five-bedroom, four-bathroom Southampton spread. The couple listed the 3,000-square-foot property for sale in February, and now the house is in contract at its original $2.9 million asking price.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Cuomos purchased the shingle-style abode for $1.3 million in 2005 before embarking on a major remodel. “They did a complete renovation from top to bottom,” Sotheby’s International Realty broker Bruce Grant, who shared the listing with Harald Grant, previously told Observer.

The summer getaway features wide plank floors throughout and has a covered front deck and wainscotting. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with marble countertops and a small breakfast island, has stainless steel countertops and white cabinetry, and is open to a dining area with a brick wall accents. “It’s a summery, welcoming home. It has such great light and bright interiors,” Grant told us when the home went on the market.

The master suite on the second floor has a marble bathroom and double vanity. Outside, the 0.61-acre property boasts a Gunite pool in the backyard, with blue stone lounging areas, an outdoor shower and a vegetable garden.

It doesn’t look like the Cuomos have purchased another place in the Hamptons just yet, but maybe they’re just testing out a new enclave for the summer. For now, it seems they’re keeping their place on the Upper East Side, too.