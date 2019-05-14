Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Want $7.5 Million for Their Malibu Beach Retreat

The Crawford-Gerber family is looking to decamp from Malibu, and that includes leaving the estate they’ve owned there for around 20 years. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are listing the home, which they purchased in the late 1990s.

The supermodel and the Casamigos tequila co-founder paid $1.85 million for the four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom beachfront retreat back then, reports Variety. Crawford and Gerber probably haven’t lived there for a while, as they bought a massive estate elsewhere in Malibu in more recent years, though they sold that for a hefty $45 million last summer.

The 2,413-square-foot property isn’t a megamansion by a long shot, but it’s surely been roomy enough for Crawford, Gerber and their two model children, Kaia and Presley. It’s also right on the ocean and offers incredible views. You’ll find hardwood floors and white-painted wood-beamed ceilings throughout, and a wall of custom glass sliding doors that lead to a wood deck, per the $7.5 million listing Westside Estate Agency broker Kurt Rappaport is sharing with Coldwell Banker broker Chris Cortazzo.

The great room contains a sitting area with a fireplace as well as built-in bookshelves, and, of course, a few bottles of Casamigos set out on a side table. Perhaps the family should throw in some tequila to sweeten the deal.

The relatively small kitchen is equipped with granite counters, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar; it opens to a dining area.

The master suite is upstairs and has a fireplace, custom built-ins and French doors that lead to another wooden sun deck.

Though the family is giving up their Malibu presence (at least for now), they still have a large footprint in Los Angeles. Crawford and Gerber paid $11.63 million for a mansion in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills back in September 2017.