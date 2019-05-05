Diptyque Has a New Genderless Fragrance—and a New L.A. Pop-Up to Celebrate It

French perfume house Diptyque isn’t finished with its birthday celebrations just yet. Last year, the luxe Parisian brand feted its 50 years in the industry with a New York City pop-up and two new scents, and now it’s extending the party with a fresh new fragrance and its first-ever West Coast pop-up.

Diptyque’s latest scent, Eau de Minthé, is the brand’s first foray into fougère fragrance, and given that it’s entirely genderless, anyone can wear it (well, anyone who can drop $175 on a 75-milliliter bottle). It features a cascade mint from a hybrid plant that was made exclusively for the brand as well as floral notes of geranium, rose oxide and patchouli.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

In honor of the scent, Diptyque has mounted a temporary storefront at The Grove in Los Angeles, open from now through May 31. Expect all the standard fragrance inventory and the ever-elusive city candles for Beverly Hills and New York, but also some exclusive programming. Throughout the month, the pop-up will hold interactive and immersive experiences, like a bar with 30 raw fragrance materials to choose from. Similar to its Soho pop-up last year, visitors can also create and mail custom Diptyque-stamped cards, which they can take into stores around the country for a free gift.

Other events will allow guests to make custom fragrance bracelets, for which they can select a fabric scented with their favorite eau de parfum or eau de toilette scent (make sure you’re really a fan of your chosen aroma, because it’s gonna stick around). Also available as part of the programming: custom embroidered tote bags and personalized Polaroids with classic Diptyque illustrations.

And don’t fret if you still don’t have a gift for the most important woman in your life—Diptyque has you covered for Mother’s Day. Head to the flower bar, where florists will help you select the right stems for the best bouquet to accompany your purchase.