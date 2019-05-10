Mark Zuckerberg’s College Roommate Has the Most Thorough Diagnosis of Facebook

As his business track record has shown, Facebook co-founder and former publisher of The New Republic, Chris Hughes, may not be the most talented entrepreneur in the world. But as Mark Zuckerberg’s college roommate and earliest business partner, he certainly knows the social media king a lot better than most of us do, as well as the problems that Zuckerberg has created behind Facebook’s miraculous success.

In a new 5,700-word op-ed for The New York Times published on Thursday, Hughes, now heading the nonprofit Economic Security Project, provided a thorough dissection of how Facebook grew from a dorm room startup to a $500 billion company with one-third of the world’s population on its platforms and why it has to be stopped. His diagnosis of the social media giant is simple: Facebook is too dangerous of a monopoly and Zuckerberg is too powerful of a boss—despite the fact that he’s a kind person with all but good intentions.

“We are a nation with a tradition of reining in monopolies, no matter how well intentioned the leaders of these companies may be. Mark’s power is unprecedented and un-American,” Hughes wrote.

With Zuckerberg sitting at the helm of three dominating social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp (the latter two are subsidiaries of the former)—and controlling 60 percent of the voting power on Facebook’s board, Hughes argued that Zuckerberg’s influence is “far beyond that of anyone else in the private sector or in government.”

And given Zuckerberg’s habit of micromanaging, his influence can trickle down to pretty granular levels of Facebook’s products, such as a particular algorithm governing what shows at the top of your News Feed every time you refresh.

“From our earliest days, Mark used the word ‘domination’ to describe our ambitions, with no hint of irony or humility,” Hughes wrote, continuing with a detailed account of how Facebook either acquired (Instagram and WhatsApp), forcibly blocked (Twitter’s Vine) or copied (Snapchat’s ephemeral messaging feature) every competitor it came across throughout its decade-long growth.

As a result, the social media space of today has no meaningful challengers to Facebook and, no matter how much public outrage Facebook’s malpractice (data leak, election meddling, etc.) has sparked, its two billion regular users have no alternative social networking services to turn to.

In retrospect, regulators, media and the general public have all done a poor job pushing for real changes in regard to Facebook.