The Definitive Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Man You Know

Dad will like it because he customized it himself. He just needs to select from six sample fabrics (made in Lake Como) and then set up a personal showroom appointment to design it. $165, Knot Standard.



















Finding the perfect Father’s Day present is no easy task, especially when it’s for the sophisticated dad who has pretty much everything. The last thing you want is to look like an ungrateful cliché and give him yet another tie he’ll never wear, yet the pressure and options can be so overwhelming. But have no fear. Here, we’ve found the best, most indulgent gifts for the best, most indulgent man in your life. Whether Pops is a car enthusiast, a cognac lover, a hopeless jet-setter or just an all-around sophisticate, we’ve got you covered for June 16.