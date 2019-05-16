The Definitive Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Man You Know

Father's Day is almost here—click through to see our favorite luxe gift ideas.
Louis XIII Black Pearl AHD Cognac
This recently relaunched limited-edition rare-blend cognac is for the true liquor connoisseur. It even comes with a Baccarat crystal decanter. $13,000, Louis XIII Cognac.
Officina Slowear Suede Sneakers
These summery suede kicks are handmade in Italy. $400, Slowear.
Persol 649 Original Sunglasses
Persol is a classic, and it just unveiled new colorways for one of its most beloved frames. $310, Persol.
Away The Weekender
Away's latest is a black canvas weekender perfect for dad's next trip. $245, Away.
Amalgam Collection Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing 1:8 Model Car
The auto-enthusiast dad will love this lavish, painstakingly accurate model of the Mercedes first shown at a 1954 car show. $10,615, Mr. Porter.
Vilebrequin Data Turtles Swim Trunks
Because summer wouldn't be complete without a bold new print. $260, Vilbrequin.
Kiehl's Men's Age Defender Moisturizer
This new take on the cult-favorite cream is both anti-aging and hydrating. $40, Kiehl's.
J. Crew x Barbour Barn Jacket
The two go-to brands, known for their chic and classic style, united for a special twist on the famous Barbour jacket. $450, J. Crew.
La Maison du Chocolat Chocolate and Cognac Truffles
Consider this a 48-piece gold-embossed little box of heaven. $98, La Maison du Chocolat.
L'Objet Chess Set
Game night just got a lot fancier with this marble, brass and lacquered ebony wood chess set. $1,650, L'Objet.
Louis Vuitton Coin Card Holder
The slick accessory is part of LV's newly launched Taigarama collection. $330, Louis Vuitton.
Billy Reid Shirt
This Japanese cotton shirt is a fresh spin on the classic button-down, with mother-of-pearl details. $195, Billy Reid.
Rituals of Samurai Gift Set
The new collection includes bamboo and cedarwood products inspired by ancient Japanese practices. $35, Rituals.
Maison Trudon Cire Candle
You can feel good about splurging on this new candle for Pops—a percentage of the profit goes towards bee conservation and initiatives. $125, Cire Trudon.
Montblanc Extreme 2.0 Document Case Medium
A leather business bag that's a step above the rest. $1,080, Montblanc.
Raf Simons David Bowie Top
A collab with Nordstrom for the Bowie fan who believes in the right to bare arms. $7,920, Nordstrom.
Puiforcat Sterling Silver Cigar Humidor
With three compartments and customizing options, this sycamore box can hold up to 150 cigars. $16,900, Puiforcat.
Aquatalia Tanner Slide
Men's sandals don't have to be the bane of everyone's existence. $195, Aquatalia.
Knot Standard Custom Shirt Gift Set
Dad will like it because he customized it himself. He just needs to select from six sample fabrics (made in Lake Como) and then set up a personal showroom appointment to design it. $165, Knot Standard.
Clive Christian Private Collection C
Yes, a bit pricey, but when you see the smile on his face every time he puts it on, you''ll forget the cost. $395, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Gillette Labs Heated Razor
This heated razor is the first of its kind. Dad can even adjust the temperature levels and charge it wirelessly. $200, Gillette.
Assouline 'Cigars: The Impossible Collection'
A welcome addition to your old man's study. $995, Assouline.
Finding the perfect Father’s Day present is no easy task, especially when it’s for the sophisticated dad who has pretty much everything. The last thing you want is to look like an ungrateful cliché and give him yet another tie he’ll never wear, yet the pressure and options can be so overwhelming. But have no fear. Here, we’ve found the best, most indulgent gifts for the best, most indulgent man in your life. Whether Pops is a car enthusiast, a cognac lover, a hopeless jet-setter or just an all-around sophisticate, we’ve got you covered for June 16.