The Definitive Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Man You Know

Father's Day is almost here—click through to see our favorite luxe gift ideas.

Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Louis XIII Black Pearl AHD Cognac

This recently relaunched limited-edition rare-blend cognac is for the true liquor connoisseur. It even comes with a Baccarat crystal decanter. $13,000, Louis XIII Cognac.

Courtesy Louis XIII Cognac

Officina Slowear Suede Sneakers

These summery suede kicks are handmade in Italy. $400, Slowear.

Courtesy Slowear

Persol 649 Original Sunglasses

Persol is a classic, and it just unveiled new colorways for one of its most beloved frames. $310, Persol.

Courtesy Persol
Away The Weekender

Away's latest is a black canvas weekender perfect for dad's next trip. $245, Away.

Courtesy Away

Amalgam Collection Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing 1:8 Model Car

The auto-enthusiast dad will love this lavish, painstakingly accurate model of the Mercedes first shown at a 1954 car show. $10,615, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Vilebrequin Data Turtles Swim Trunks

Because summer wouldn't be complete without a bold new print. $260, Vilbrequin.

Courtesy Vilebrequin
Kiehl's Men's Age Defender Moisturizer

This new take on the cult-favorite cream is both anti-aging and hydrating. $40, Kiehl's.

Courtesy Kiehl's

J. Crew x Barbour Barn Jacket

The two go-to brands, known for their chic and classic style, united for a special twist on the famous Barbour jacket. $450, J. Crew.

Courtesy J.

La Maison du Chocolat Chocolate and Cognac Truffles

Consider this a 48-piece gold-embossed little box of heaven. $98, La Maison du Chocolat.

Courtesy La Maison du Chocolat
L'Objet Chess Set

Game night just got a lot fancier with this marble, brass and lacquered ebony wood chess set. $1,650, L'Objet.

Courtesy L'Objet

Louis Vuitton Coin Card Holder

The slick accessory is part of LV's newly launched Taigarama collection. $330, Louis Vuitton.

Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Billy Reid Shirt

This Japanese cotton shirt is a fresh spin on the classic button-down, with mother-of-pearl details. $195, Billy Reid.

Courtesy Billy Reid
Rituals of Samurai Gift Set

The new collection includes bamboo and cedarwood products inspired by ancient Japanese practices. $35, Rituals.

Courtesy Rituals

Maison Trudon Cire Candle

You can feel good about splurging on this new candle for Pops—a percentage of the profit goes towards bee conservation and initiatives. $125, Cire Trudon.

Courtesy Cire Trudon

Montblanc Extreme 2.0 Document Case Medium

A leather business bag that's a step above the rest. $1,080, Montblanc.

Courtesy Montblanc
Raf Simons David Bowie Top

A collab with Nordstrom for the Bowie fan who believes in the right to bare arms. $7,920, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Puiforcat Sterling Silver Cigar Humidor

With three compartments and customizing options, this sycamore box can hold up to 150 cigars. $16,900, Puiforcat.

Courtesy Puiforcat

Aquatalia Tanner Slide

Men's sandals don't have to be the bane of everyone's existence. $195, Aquatalia.

Courtesy Aquatalia
Knot Standard Custom Shirt Gift Set

Dad will like it because he customized it himself. He just needs to select from six sample fabrics (made in Lake Como) and then set up a personal showroom appointment to design it. $165, Knot Standard.

Courtesy Knot Standard

Clive Christian Private Collection C

Yes, a bit pricey, but when you see the smile on his face every time he puts it on, you''ll forget the cost. $395, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue

Gillette Labs Heated Razor

This heated razor is the first of its kind. Dad can even adjust the temperature levels and charge it wirelessly. $200, Gillette.

Courtesy Gilette
Assouline 'Cigars: The Impossible Collection'

A welcome addition to your old man's study. $995, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline
Finding the perfect Father’s Day present is no easy task, especially when it’s for the sophisticated dad who has pretty much everything. The last thing you want is to look like an ungrateful cliché and give him yet another tie he’ll never wear, yet the pressure and options can be so overwhelming. But have no fear. Here, we’ve found the best, most indulgent gifts for the best, most indulgent man in your life. Whether Pops is a car enthusiast, a cognac lover, a hopeless jet-setter or just an all-around sophisticate, we’ve got you covered for June 16.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, Home Design, slideshow, Louis Vuitton, J. Crew, Gift Guide, fathers day, Away, Billy Reid

