The Best Hamptons Shops Opening This Summer

After what has felt like an exceptionally frigid winter, summer is finally just around the corner. It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means hoards of eager New York beachgoers are making their annual trek out east.

Aside from the usual tried-and-true shopping spots, plenty of other noteworthy newcomers are sprouting up all over the Hamptons. Need help navigating it all? Below, you’ll find our handy guide to the best store openings of the season.

Frances Valentine

Late designer Kate Spade launched this brand with Andy Spade, and now Frances Valentine is mounting its first-ever pop-up in Sag Harbor. The shop is sharing the space with Sagtown Coffee and will offer exclusive edit items like Katy Collection vintage books, candles, pool floats and hats, as well as pieces from the brand’s other collections. It’s open until October 31, so you can stop in even after the summer crowds disperse. 78 Main St., Sag Harbor.

Reformation Beach House

There will be no shortage of floral frocks and silk crop tops in the Hamptons this year thanks to Reformation, which is reopening its East Hampton shop, the Ref Beach House. The sustainable brand, which uses natural and recyclable materials in the boutique, will also host a pop-up with jewelry brand Catbird for two weekends in July. 85 Main St., East Hampton.

Goop MRKT

Goop MRKT is back in the reimagined general store in Sag Harbor with a makeover courtesy of Ash NYC—think lots of wood, linen and cotton in creams, blues and greens. Homepolish, which turned the private patio into a new outdoor space, will offer personal design consultations on certain dates, and the shop will offer all the usual Goop wares, but with a Hamptons twist, plus an exclusive jewelry edit. Expect wellness workshops and parties throughout the summer—and perhaps a Gwyneth cameo. 4 Bay St., Sag Harbor.

Poupette St. Barth

Poupette is already the go-to shop for chic resort apparel, and now they’re out east. The brand is relocating its East Hampton storefront and also opening a Southampton boutique with lots of colorful bikinis, dresses and beachwear. 53C Jobs Lane Southampton, 55 Main St., East Hampton.

Ala von Auersperg

Ala Isham is opening her first Hamptons location at Havens in Sag Harbor. The pop-up shop, open from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, will sell pieces from the Spring/Summer collection, which is inspired entirely by the East End—the prints are even named after specific towns like Water Mill and Sagaponack as well as Moraine, Isham’s own Bridgehampton estate. 8 Main St., Sag Harbor.

Credo Beauty x Serena + Lily

Clean beauty retailer Credo is popping up at Serena + Lily’s Wainscott shop. Shoppers can choose from brands like Tata Harper, Osea, Saint Jane and Le Prunier; scoop up all the organic, non-toxic products they need to protect their skin; and attend events and panels at the store throughout the summer. Keep an eye out. 332 Montauk Highway, Wainscott.

St. Frank

Filled with a beachy, curated selection of the brand’s textiles, furniture and decor accessories (plus exclusive new launches), St. Frank will be open at The Cottage in East Hampton from Memorial Day through the end of September. 78 Main St., East Hampton.

Coffee & Flowers

Popup Florist is partnering with West Village coffee shop The Elk for a summer pop-up in Montauk. The store has a little bit of everything—floral arrangements and coffee, of course, but also a selection of seasonal accessories like hats, bags, candles and more. 696 Montauk Highway, Montauk.

The White Company

This British-based brand has been expanding its presence stateside for a while, and now it’s made its way to the Hamptons. The pop-up is open through September 30 with a carefully culled selection of bedding, bath, beauty and home products, plus women’s apparel. 52 Jobs Lane, Southampton.

Knockout Beauty

Cayli Cavaco Reck’s beauty shop is reopening for Memorial Day and offering personally curated beauty products and treatments. Aside from perusing your favorite makeup brands, you can get a skincare consultation to ensure you have a peak summer glow. 2400 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton.

The Shop x Tarin Thomas at Montauk Beach House

You’ll find a mix of vintage and current wares at this poolside shop, with sells resort essentials including swimwear, accessories and beauty care from familiar brands and upstarts. The Shop x Tarin Thomas.

Matriark

Patricia Assui Reed chose a historic Sag Harbor building for the soft launch of Matriark, a new retail concept featuring only female-owned brands. The brick-and-mortar boutique opens Memorial Day weekend, with curated lifestyle and fashion pieces from designers like Missoni, Tibi and Eugenia Kim. 133 Main St., Sag Harbor.

Ochie Swim

The Caribbean-inspired resort brand is making its debut out east. Consider its shop on Main Street in Southampton (open through September 30) your bikini and beachwear mecca. 38 Main St., Southampton.

Audemars Piguet

The Swiss watchmaker planned to launch its East Hampton boutique last summer but didn’t end up opening its doors until December. Now it’s here for its first official season, inhabiting a sleek new space with unfinished oak wood, vals stone and a whole lot of pricey timepieces. 20 Main St., East Hampton

Sabah

Sabah is coming to Amagansett with a beach shop offering items like Amagansett-inspired white shearling slides—our pick for the season’s coolest post-surf footwear. The Turkish shoe brand will also host activations with wine tastings, backgammon and live music throughout the summer. 127 Main St., Amagansett.