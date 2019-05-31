All the Hamptons Pop-Ups to Stop By This Summer Out East

Now that spring is in full bloom and summer is so close we can feel it, Hamptons season is in full swing. All the usual spots are still open out east, and there are plenty of newcomers that have set up shop, too. But don’t forget about all the pop-ups coming to the Hamptons for the season—you won’t want to miss these additions to the landscape, especially since they’re only temporary.

Below, see our guide to the shops, restaurants and lifestyle pop-ups coming to the Hamptons this summer.

Hometown Flower Co.

Long Island locals Jaclyn Rutigliano and Marc Iervolino just launched this mobile and digital flower company, with florals available exclusively online and through a pop-up flower truck, named Baby Blue (it’s a 1976 blue Ford pickup). It’s all locally grown, and the truck will be setting up at different spots throughout the Hamptons over the summer, with announcements on their Instagram with details. They’ll also be hosting events like floral design workshops. Various locations in the Hamptons.

Farm Rio x Surf Lodge

Brazilian lifestyle brand Farm Rio is hosting a pop-up for the season with its High Summer collection setting up shop at Surf Lodge. Stop by to peruse their bright, printed wares ranging from swimwear to sarongs at the Montauk locale. 183 Edgemere St, Montauk.

Brooklyn Chop House x The Capri Hotel

Brooklyn Chop House is back in Southampton for the summer, with breakfast, lunch and dinner service in its prime spot at the Capri Hotel. There will also be a DJ in the lounge on Friday and Saturday nights, plus pool service for those staying at the hotel. 281 County Road 39A, Southampton.

Loews Regency x Topping Rose House

The classic New York hotel is partnering with Topping Rose in Bridgehampton for “Regency to Rose House,” a limited-edition experience throughout the summer where travelers spend a night at the Loews Regency before being transported roundtrip to Topping Rose, where they’ll stay in a Cottage King Room. It’s definitely pricey ($499 a night), but you get to experience the best of both worlds—plus, there are lots of drinks involved.

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton.

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons x Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House

The first-ever Chefs of the Hamptons event on June 29 will feature a lineup of gourmands from restaurants out east like Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Joe Realmuto, Eric Miller and Carissa Waechter, who will prepare a multi-course pairing dinner with locally sourced ingredients and wine and cocktails.

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton.

Moke America

Moke America is opening its first pop-up dealership in the Hamptons all summer long, just in case you’re in the market for an electric, open-air car for your next ride to the beach. 938 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill.

Dan’s Papers x Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

The longtime Hamptons paper is hosting two pop-up events at Gurney’s this summer. First, they have their 60 Summers Gala on August 2, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Dan’s Papers with food and wine courtesy of Hamptons establishments like Scarpetta, Showfish, Gosman’s and Duryea’s. The next day, August 3, will they’ll host Corona MonTaco, with chefs from the Hamptons and New York City serving up Mexican, Spanish and South American cuisine for the third year running—think lots of ceviche, tostadas and a whole lot of margaritas. 32 Star Island Rd, Montauk.

Just Drew x Surf Lodge

Andrew Warren’s Just Drew brand is starting off Pride Month with a pop-up at Surf Lodge on June 1, which includes an exclusive Pride sweatshirt drop. The event starts at 5 p.m., with DJ performances by Chantel Jeffries and Bob Moses. 183 Edgemere St, Montauk.

Tenoverten x Serena & Lily

Non-toxic, cruelty-free nail salon and brand Tenoverten is popping up at Serena & Lily from July 1 through Labor Day, where customers can shop their favorite nail care and get a summer-ready mani-pedi. 332 Montauk Hwy, East Hampton.

Fresh Produce x Pop-up Go

Colorado fashion brand Fresh Produce decamps to the Hamptons for one month this year, with a pop-up shop filled with bright basics in East Hampton throughout June. 66 Newtown Ln, East Hampton.