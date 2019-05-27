Your Ultimate Guide to Working Out in the Hamptons This Summer

Hamptons season is here, which means plenty of rosé and a whole lot of beach time—which also means you’ll probably want to be burning calories on the regular. Fitness enthusiasts concerned about finding the best studios for breaking a sweat needn’t fret. Several exercise classes have popped up out east, everywhere from Southampton to Montauk. Below, all the spots worth hitting up this summer.

SoulCycle at the Barn

SoulCycle has locations in Water Mill, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Montauk. The newly renovated Barn in Bridgehampton now has a bigger branded shopping section and an area for some pre- or post-class juice sipping, as well as new merchandise from Le Labo, FaceGym, Supergoop, Drunk Elephant and more. So you can tap it back and then go scoop up some chic athleisure and wellness products. SoulCycle.

Tracy Anderson

Gwyneth Paltrow’s go-to trainer now has two studios in the Hamptons, in Water Mill and in East Hampton. Both will offer her new intermediate-level class, FundamenTAI, a 50-minute, mat-based workout that may or may not help you feel like the Queen of Goop. Tracy Anderson.

New York Pilates

New York Pilates opened a Montauk studio in 2017, and this year it’s expanding to Southampton. The new location will officially launch later in the summer, with signature Pilates reformer classes and activations like a Sakara Life pop-up. Oh, and it’ll be open year-round, so you can get your fitness fix off-season, too. New York Pilates.

Flywheel

You can spin all summer long at Flywheel’s East Hampton studio, which will continue hosting its annual “RPM & Rosé” class at 4:45 p.m. every Friday in July and August. What better incentive to peddle furiously than the chance to sip some Wölffer Estate wine afterwards? Flywheel.

SLT

You’ll be exhausted by the time you leave the 50-minute “Strength, Lengthen, Tone” workout, which is now in East Hampton and Southampton, but you’ll definitely get in shape using the Megaformer. Classes are available at both studios throughout the summer, and guests can also check out pop-up classes from Stretch*d. SLT.

AKT

Beloved celeb trainer Anna Kaiser’s AKT workout is touching down in its seasonal East Hampton studio again. Definitely try her intense signature cardio workout—but be prepared! AKT.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Star Island

Gurney’s Montauk Resort and the new Gurney’s Star Island will be hosting several fitness pop-up workouts over the summer, including Gotham, Flywheel, Dogpound, Tone House, The Ness, Obé Fitness, Exhale and Brrrn. Keep an eye on the schedule. Gurney’s Montauk.

305 Fitness

The dance cardio workout is springing up in East Hampton for the summer, so if you’re curious about introducing a live DJ and maybe a little disco into your next workout, you can get down at its classes from Memorial Day through Labor Day at Dance Workshop on Lumber Lane. 305 Fitness.

Fhitting Room

The New York City–based HIIT fitness class is holding a 50-minute session every Saturday morning at Sag Harbor Gym at 1 Bay St. from July 6 through August 31. Fhitting Room.

Erika Bloom Pilates

Erika Bloom now has studios in both East Hampton and Water Mill, each with a curated eco-friendly shop, acupuncture and the option for a group or private class. The East Hampton location is open year-round, while Water Mill is seasonal. Erika Bloom.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre

Hamptons health nuts will also find quality options out on Shelter Island, such as this full-body ballet-inspired workout, which offers classes seven days a week all summer. Shelter Island Pilates & Barre.

The Ness

An invite-only sculpt studio that recently launched in Tribeca, The Ness is coming to the Hamptons for the first time this summer with pop-up classes at Gurney’s Montauk and Star Island as well as at Surf Lodge. If you’re not really feeling that whole “leave your house” thing, you can also book a private personal training session. The Ness.

Punch Pedal House at Sole East

Punch Pedal at Sole East involves strobe lights and a serious cardio workout, which changes every month or so to mix things up. It will also host a boxing boot camp and a spin class. Punch Pedal.