Jessica Chastain Just Snagged an Upper West Side Townhouse for $8.88 Million

Jessica Chastain is seriously upgrading her New York home situation.

The actress already owns an apartment on 57th Street, but it seems she had her eye on something a bit grander, as she recently purchased a 19th-century brownstone on the Upper West Side using a limited liability company, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Chastain doled out $8.88 million for the seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom abode, which is actually a major discount—the 6,608-square-foot residence was first listed for $12.5 million in 2017, and its most recent asking price was $11.5 million.

Perhaps she and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, wanted a bigger place in the city now that they are parents, as the couple secretly welcomed their first child last year.

They’ll definitely have more room in this 21-foot-wide townhouse, which is located just off Central Park West. The five-floor home features restored original woodwork (think a whole lot of wood paneling), beamed ceilings and an original wood-burning fireplace. It also has a front office suite and a center room with a wet bar. Its eat-in kitchen has wood cabinets, a marble countertop and a large dining area.

The last owners kept the house for 33 years, per the listing, and converted a portion of the fifth floor into a Japanese-inspired studio with rice-paper door panels and a custom shower and hot tub. There’s also a two-story atrium as well as an elevator that reaches every floor, just in case the wood-accented staircase is too tiring.

Chastain purchased the midtown co-op at the Osborne for $5.1 million in 2015 (she previously resided in a Greenwich Village duplex), and she and her husband embarked on a big renovation of it, showing off the final product in an Architectural Digest spread. Perhaps once they finish sprucing up this place, they’ll offer a peek of that, too.