Are We Finally Getting Another ‘Matrix’ Movie?

The Matrix trilogy left an indelible mark on Hollywood cinema both with its cyber-punk aesthetic and groundbreaking filmmaking techniques. As a massively popular original superhero tale, the franchise helped paved the way for the modern-day comic book boom. As an action blockbuster with a philosophical slant, the movies remain preferred viewing in college dorms the world over. Thanks to the series’ pocket-lining $3 billion-plus worldwide gross across all media, Warner Bros. has been toying with the idea of reviving it in some form for several years. Now, the final piece of the franchise’s resurrection may very well be in place.

John Wick: Chapter 3 director Chad Stahelski, who served as Keanu Reeves’ stunt double on all three films as well as stunt coordinator on the final two, recently told Yahoo Movies that original creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski are developing a fourth Matrix film.

“I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved,” Stahelski told the outlet. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy?’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

The Wachowskis had not been publicly involved in WB’s Matrix continuation efforts—instead, screenwriter Zak Penn (Ready Player One, The Avengers) has been working on a script for several years. Stahelski was, understandably, light on specific details.

“I’m not sure of the overall,” he replied when asked if the Wachowskis would direct again. “I’m not sure if Lana is.” The sibling filmmakers closed their production office in late 2018 with no new productions on their schedule. Before that, they most recently created the Netflix sci-fi drama Sense8, which ran for 24 episodes.

When asked again if they are involved in this mysterious new Matrix project, Stahelski replied, “Yeah, and if they wanted help, I would absolutely put down whatever I was doing to help them.”

Original Matrix star Keanu Reeves, who now leads Stahelski’s John Wick franchise, has previously said he would love to return to the role under one condition.

“[The Wachowskis] would have to write it and direct it,” Reeves said in February 2017. “And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?”

Fast-forward to today: “That would be a gift,” Reeves told the outlet. “I wouldn’t say no to that. Yeah.”

This news remains unofficial until confirmed by the studio. Warner Bros. has not responded to Observer’s request for comment.