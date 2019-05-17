Kylie Jenner Is Renting Bella and Gigi Hadid’s Former Malibu Home

The unthinkable has happened: Kylie Jenner is living in a house outside of the Kardashian hub that is Calabasas.

The lip kit mogul isn’t giving up her massive footprint in the locale where pretty much everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family, excluding Kendall Jenner, resides. The newly minted billionaire is, however, spending at least a chunk of time out in Malibu, where she’s renting a sprawling mansion that will look rather familiar to anyone who watched the Yolanda Hadid years of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Jenner is hanging out in Yolanda Hadid and David Foster’s former Malibu estate, according to Variety. Hadid and Foster custom-designed the 11,622-square-foot mansion, and it’s where Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid spent much of their childhoods. Hadid and Foster sold the three-story retreat in late 2015 for $19.5 million shortly before announcing their plans to divorce, and now it looks like Jenner is occupying the place—at least for the time being.

It’s not clear how much Jenner is paying for the property, or how long she’ll be staying there, but we can see why she’d want to spend at least a bit of the summer in the lavish residence with Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom features recycled Bavarian walnut floors and glass walls throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a custom floor-to-ceiling glass fridge, white cabinetry and a large center marble breakfast island. There’s also a family room with another breakfast area and pocked doors that lead to an outside sitting area with its own fireplace.

The master suite has a fireplace, office, terrace and two oversize bathrooms with more than enough space for every Kylie Cosmetics product, as well as a walk-in closet far larger than it has any business being.

The library has dark wood paneling and built-in bookshelves, and there’s a large living room as well as a billiards sports room. The former owners put in a few unique features that definitely suited them quite well, like a recording studio and exercise, massage and sauna rooms, in addition to a big screening room.

Outside you’ll find an infinity pool and lots of lounging and entertaining areas, as well as a fire pit and a slew of citrus and avocado trees, because California. There’s more than enough room for truly every member of the ever-growing Kardashian-Jenner crew to visit.

Perhaps Jenner is ready to expand her real estate portfolio even more outside of Calabasas, as this isn’t the first home elsewhere in California she’s taken a liking to recently. Last year, she and Scott paid $13.45 million for a Beverly Hills abode, and earlier this year, she doled out $3.25 million for an undeveloped plot of land in La Quinta.