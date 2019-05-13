Mark Ronson Is Eyeing Antonio Banderas’ Central Park West Apartment

Mark Ronson is looking for a new home base on the East Coast. The songwriter and producer, who recently won his first Academy Award along with Lady Gaga for his work on the A Star Is Born track “Shallow,” has been perusing apartments in New York.

He recently checked out a co-op at the Prasada, reports the New York Post, but what the outlet failed to note was that this particular four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment at 50 Central Park West has a celebrity pedigree—it’s currently owned by Antonio Banderas, who purchased the unit with his then-wife Melanie Griffith for a touch under $4 million back in 2005. The actor bought his ex out of the apartment in late 2015, then finally tossed it onto the market for $7.95 million a year ago.

The home has lingered for sale ever since, but Banderas lowered the ask to its current $7.45 million price tag late last year, before delisting and then relisting the unit earlier in 2019.

You’ll find 11-foot ceilings throughout the home, and the living room contains 50 feet worth of picture windows overlooking Central Park, a decorative fireplace, custom banquets and built-in window seating.

The formal dining room walls are painted with black lacquer, and Corcoran broker Bernice Leventhal, who shares the listing with Sarah Thompson, told Observer last year that it’s a “sultry, sexy room” from which you’ll be “looking directly at the park” through a bay window. It also has a decorative fireplace and beamed ceilings. The windowed eat-in kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

“It’s an elegant home,” Leventhal previously told Observer. “This is classic, gorgeous New York.”

It’s also a big change from the apartments Ronson was looking at before, as the Post reported back in February that he was checking out pied-à-terre spaces that cost between $4 million and $6 million, including a Tribeca abode.

Hopefully, Ronson has better luck finding a new home than he did offloading his former Greenwich Village apartment—it took him more than a year to find a buyer for the full-floor unit at 69 Washington Place.